Tom Brady Names His Top 5 Active Quarterbacks in the NFL; Find Out Who Tops List

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has dropped his current top favorite QBs in the National Football League. The former New England Patriots talked about many things in his recent appearance at a Fanatic Fest with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and who are his top signal callers was one of those exciting chats.

The Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes made it to the list at the top, followed by Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills. The retired footballer who never shies away from expressing his opinions later named Lamar Jackson third on the list, calling him for his consistency and impressive.

Fourth on the list was Joe Burrow from the Cincinnati Bengals for Brady while praising his pinpoint passing and the way the 27-year-old connects with his teammates. Smith then goes on to name Aaron Rodgers, as he was waiting for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s approval and he gets it for the New York Jets star.

However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also stated that as the time is always changing in the game following challenges and the new addition of talents, there might be many more to join the list.

Meanwhile, the recent chat with the 56-year-old sports journalist was full of different talks where Brady also mentioned the development of the quarterbacks in the league recently. However, the Hall of Famer was not actually impressed with how the NFL has been forcing the rookies to “play early.”

Brady also revealed why he took off for a year before he went on for his broadcasting career. The former player is all set to make his official broadcasting debut when the upcoming NFL season starts next month. The former Patriots have signed a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become the lead analyst and commentator for the sports network.

Meanwhile, the reason why he took a year off is the physical and mental toll he went through following his 23-year-long career in the National Football League. Brady disclosed he needed a break to cope with all that exhaustion and understand the aspects of his life before he kicks off his career in another line.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Brady on September 8th, when the player will be calling the game during ‘America’s Game of the Week’ featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns. The legendary player will be accompanied by Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi in the booth.

Following his gigantic deal with the sports network, Brady has become the highest-paid sports commentator ever, and the former American football player is gearing up to prove to him that he deserves to be on the top level. The multiple Lombardi Trophy winner, who is known for his love of sports, has always been competitive in the field, be it NFL or any other.

While the football season is around the corner, the 47-year-old who hung up his boots last year “for good” is spending as much time as he can with his family and the three kids before he returns to provide his expertise on the league he gave his 23 years to.

