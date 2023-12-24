Tom Brady Net Worth 2023

When it comes to Tom Brady, one topic that everyone is super interested in is the NFL legend's net worth. So what is Tom Brady's net worth? Well, it's time we throw some light on that. Keep reading to know everything about Brady's net worth, contracts, salary, investments and so much more.

What is Tom Brady's net worth in 2023?

Tom Brady is one of the most successful NFL players who retired from the league in February 2023. As of 2023, Tom Brady's net worth is $300 Million. Brady's net worth is the contribution of all the NFL controls, salaries, investments, and endorsements that he has made throughout his career.

Tom Brady contract

Tom Brady's net worth has a major contribution from the contracts that he had with his NFL team and NFL-broadcasting organization. Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the last team that Tom Brady played with as the star quarterback before making his final retirement from the league earlier this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in March 2020 and offered him a two-year control worth $50 Million. In addition to that, the NFL legend also received an extra $9 Million for all miscellaneous incentives. As per ESPN, Tom Brady made about $500,000 in the 2021 season for making it to the playoffs.

Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to retire in the 2021-22 NFL season and had to give away around $16 Million back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But since he played that season as well, Brady was able to keep that money to himself. Since there's no exact data around how much he made after the return, a good guess is between $20-$30 Million.

Tom Brady is retired now. Does that mean he is no longer into any NFL control? Well, he might have left the NFL as a quarterback, but he hasn't left the sport. The NFL legend has already planned his after-retirement job and it's with Fox Sports. Tom Brady has officially signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports .

The contract that Tom Brady signed with Fox Sports is almost worth $375 Million and he'll be working as NFL analyst for the sports broadcaster. So, beginning 2024, Tom Brady will officially be adding approximately $37 Million a year into his net worth for the next 10 years.

Tom Brady Salary

Tom Brady stayed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for just two seasons. Before that, the NFL legend played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady had spent the majority of his career in the NFL with the Patriots before he decided to leave the team. Why Tom Brady left the Patriots is a topic for another day. Today we'll focus on how much he earned from them.

Salary from New England Patriots is a major part of Tom Brady net worth. Aparanelty, Tom Brady earned a salary of $235 Million for the 20 seasons he played with the Patriots. Interestingly, Brady could have made more, but being a legend, he sacrificed about $60 Million so that the Patriots could pay other players.

Tom Brady FTX Investment

On June 21, 2021, Tom Brady was revealed as the brand-new ambassador for FTX, a crypto exchange. More than just an ambassador, he was also an investor who owned more than 1.1 Million shares of FTX, which, if we consider the market value, turns out to be between $40 Million and $100 Million. All that money went into the pit.

In November 2022, FTX went back up, and in just a few weeks, the CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested in the United States. Sam Bankman-Fried is apparently facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering. According to documents released by the Bankruptcy court on January 10, 2023, Brady had around 1,144,861 shares of FTX.

Tom Brady Real Estate

In May 2013, Tom Brady and his then-wife Gisele Bündchen made an investment in a plot in Massachusetts, which cost them $4.5 Million. The plot was custom-made into a 10,000-square-foot mansion that was listed for sale for 33.9 Million in August 2019. The mansion was sold for an off-market purchase.

In 2006, Tom Brady bought a $6.24 Million building in Boston, which he converted into condos after spending about 11.5 Million on it. Later, in 2011, the penthouse of that building was sold for $9.3 Million, while the other three condos were sold for a combined amount of $8 Million.

In 2009, the NFL legend made another major investment by purchasing an underdeveloped land in LA for about 9 Million. In the upcoming three years, a 14,000-square-foot home was built upon that land, the construction costing about 20 Million. Dr Dre bought that house in May 2014 for a whooping sum of $50 Million.

In 2018, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady bought the 12th-floor unit in a building in New York City for a sum of $25.5 Million. In December 2020, that unit was sold for a whopping amount of $40 Million. The couple still owns a smaller unit in that same building, which has an amazing view of the Hudson River.

In 2020, Tom Brady made another investment with his then-wife Gisele Bündchen costing around $17 Million. The investment is for a two-acre estate in Indian Creek Island, also famously called Billionaire Bunker. Apparently, the ownership is still with the NFL legend, and the property remains unsold.

Tom Brady also owns a property in Big Sky, Montana. More specifically, at the Yellowstone Club. It's unclear what type of property the NFL legend owns in Montana, but condos in those areas go about $6 Million, while homes cost more than $30 Million. So, the property could cost somewhere between these numbers.

Tom Brady Endorsements, Investments, and Businesses

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the NFL, but despite that, he didn't have very good luck when it comes to making money through endorsement. But that changed in just a couple of years, ever since he returned from his first retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Forbes, in 2022, Tom Brady was the highest-paid NFL athlete in the world, with his net worth comprising the money that he made through endorsement deals with brands such as Tag Heuer, Foot Locker, Sam Adams, and Under Armour. Moreover, he's also becoming a smart entrepreneur going forward.

Forbes reported that in 2020, Tom Brady launched about 199 Products to develop TV shows, Films, and Documentaries. Moreover, he is also the owner of an NFT company known as Autograph. Apart from that, Tom Brady used to own TB12 , which is a fitness brand that was recently shut down.

Tom Brady Sports Investments

When it comes to Tom Brady's net worth, a major portion of it is contributed by sports investments. The former quarterback owns multiple sports teams . Tom Brady made an investment in the WNBA team called Las Vegas Aces in 2023. The NFL legend didn't just stop at WNBA but went ahead making an investment in an MLP team through Knighthead Capital Management group.

Apart from WNBA and MLB, Tom Brady also has an investment in the Electric Race Boat team, which he made back in July 2023. Now, the NFL legend can officially participate in the E1 World Championship. Moreover, in August 2023, Tom Brady also became the co-owner of Birmingham City FC, a soccer club.

How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's net worth?

You would be surprised to know that Gisele Bündchen's net worth is more than that of Tom Brady. Gisele Bündchen's net worth is $400 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Gisele Bündchen has been one of the highest paid models of the world for more than a decade. Together with Brady, Gisele Bündchen has made multiple financial investments.

