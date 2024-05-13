What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth in 2024? Exploring His Fortune Amid Career Switch

Tom Brady, the former Quarterback of the New England Patriots, was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California. He played in the NFL for 23 seasons, starting his career with the Patriots and moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final 3 years.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, more than anyone in the league. He was named the Super Bowl MVP on five of those seven occasions. At 43, he became the oldest player to win the Super Bowl.

The No.12 is at the top of the list in highest passing yards, passing touchdowns, and most wins as a quarterback. His longevity advocates for his athletic greatness as he steps into a new life off the field.

What is Tom Brady's Net Worth in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth reported Brady’s net worth to be close to $300 million. He gave up nearly $60 Million on contracts with the Patriots. Most of Brady’s money comes from endorsements since his retirement.

The New England Patriots had Tom Brady locked in for a hefty contact. According to Forbes, he made around $530 Million throughout his NFL career, which lasted over two decades. His salary and bonuses added up to $333 Million; the rest were from sponsorship deals.

Tom Brady’s Fox Sports Contract

When Tom Brady announced his retirement in 2022, various media houses approached him with their lucrative offers. Fox Sports won the race to get the greatest quarterback on board. However, Brady decided to unretire, pausing the negotiations for the time being.

Brady bid farewell to the Gridiron in the following year. He instantly revived the conversations about his deal with Fox Sports. The 46-year-old signed a 10-year contract worth $375 Million with the sports media channel. Brady will be the lead analyst and ambassador of Fox Sports.

Tom Brady will earn more off the field in half the time from the studio than he did as the Patriots’ QB. He hosts the Let’s Go podcast, which is a success. This insane deal with Fox Sports extends his legacy to the commentary booth and beyond.

Tom Brady’s Endorsements, Investments and Businesses

People Magazine’s 2012 Sexiest Man Alive in Michigan state endorsed many brands. Forbes reported Brady’s endorsement earnings to be $31 Million in 2021 and $45 Million in 2022. One of his prime deals was with Aston Martin, whose $211 thousand car was pitched by Brady.

Tag Heuer designed a limited edition watch dedicated to Brady that was worth $5,750. Footlocker, Subway, Wheels Up, and Hertz Commercials are some other brands that were promoted by the NFL legend. Brady’s most recent endorsement deal was in 2021 with FTX, a cryptocurrency brand for which he is an investor.

Brady has his website, TB12Sports.com, containing all the information about his training practices. Over the years, he added various channels to the brand, including snacks, performance meals, and an NGO.



Tom Brady’s book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, took only two days to become Amazon's No.1 best seller. TB12 clothing brand is also on the cards, fueling Brady’s net worth even more.

Patriots’ No.12 owns a part of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and English football club Birmingham City FC. Las Vegas Owls and Las Vegas Raiders are his two other sports investments. Brady has invested in another cryptocurrency brand, Autograph.

Who is richer? Tom Brady or Gisele?

Tom Brady married Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in 2009. Gisele had a long run at the top and was the highest-paid model in the industry for more than a decade. Gisele’s net worth is reported to be $400 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple had a combined net worth of $700 Million before parting ways in 2022. Brady’s salary sacrifices to allow the Patriots to manage their salary cap might be a reason for his lower net worth.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

