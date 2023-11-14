Tom Brady offered to give C.J. Stroud one of his 7 Super Bowl rings if Ohio State beats Michigan

Tom Brady is so sure that the Michigan Wolverines will beat the Ohio State Buckeyes that he bet his Super Bowl ring on it.

During Tom Brady’s podcast called Let’s Go, Brady made a wager with C.J. Stroud that Michigan would win over Ohio this month. Check out the complete story right here:

Tom Brady bet on Michigan Wolverines against Ohio State Buckeyes

The rookie quarterback for Houston Texans and former star player for Ohio State Buckeyes, C.J. Stroud, was recently a part of a conversation with Tom Brady in his Let’s Go podcast. During the conversation, Tom Brady made a bet with Stroud.

“If Ohio State wins, which I don’t really feel is, well whatever, we’re going to see, how about this, you get one of my Super Bowl rings,” Brady has said to C.J. Stroud.

Even though Stroud hadn’t accepted Brady’s ring as a wager, he did accept the NFL legend’s bet. Stroud said that he doesn’t want to take Brady’s Super Bowl ring since he earned it. However, he did share his interest in owning his own Super Bowl ring.

Tom Brady bet on the Michigan Wolverines because he knows that team very well since he has been a part of it from 1995 to 1999.

The NFL legend played against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 1998 and 1999, in which Michigan won in 1999 by 24-17 that too through a touchdown pass by Tom Brady himself.

Stroud, on the other hand, was picked in April as the No. 2 overall pick of this year, out of Ohio State. As the starting quarterback for Ohio State Buckeyes, Stroud has lost to Michigan two times in 2021 and 2022. The next match is going to be interesting because Tom has placed bets on it.

Ohio State’s last loss was on November 26, 2022. Before that, Ohio lost again on November 27, 2021.

If the Michigan Wolverines win this Match on November 25 against Ohio State, it will be recorded as the first time after 1995-1997 that the Wolverines beat Ohio for the third straight year.

With Michigan playing with their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, things might be a little unusual for them. Do you think Jim’s absence will affect the players and gameplay? Share your take below!