NFL legend Tom Brady shared insights into his post-retirement life and the challenges of co-parenting following his high-profile divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen nearly two years ago.

The former quarterback's remarks came during his appearance at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin.

Brady, now 47, finds himself busier than ever despite hanging up his cleats.

"I got a lot of things that keep me busy," he admitted, "but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about the universal challenge of parenting, stating, "All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent."

The football icon shares custody of Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bundchen, while also co-parenting Jack, 16, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady's transition from the football field to full-time fatherhood has brought new perspectives on family dynamics.

When asked if his children "run his life," Brady responded with a chuckle, "Absolutely, yes!"

He humorously added, "Every time they call me I know there is a request because when they don't call I don't hear from them. And when I don't hear from them I know they don't want anything."

Brady recently returned from a trip to Paris with his children for the 2024 Olympics, demonstrating his dedication to creating memorable experiences for his family.

Brady reflected on how his children's perception of parental sacrifices has evolved as they've grown older.

"They begin to appreciate... as they get older and start to have the responsibilities of an adult," he explained.

The former New England Patriot acknowledged the difficulties of balancing career and family life, saying, "When you're working hard to be a dad and also provide for the family that does come with being away a bit and being really focused on my job."

In a heartfelt moment, Brady addressed both parents and children in the audience. "All the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too!" he exclaimed, "Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."

While navigating the challenges of co-parenting, Brady is also preparing for his next professional venture.

He's set to join Kevin Burkhardt as an analyst in FOX's primary NFL booth, ensuring that football will remain a significant part of his life.

Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen appears to be embracing a new chapter of her own too.

Recent reports suggest that Bundchen has found happiness in her relationship with Joaquim Valente, with the couple frequently spotted enjoying various activities in Miami and Brazil.

In a candid interview with ABC News, Bundchen shared insights into her post-divorce life. "I think there's easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she stated, adding that she was "able to open [her] heart" to someone new. The supermodel emphasized, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I'm living my truth, and I'm not apologizing for it."

Sources close to Bundchen report that she has "blossomed" since the divorce, focusing on quality time with her children and inner circle, including Valente.

An insider told People magazine that Bundchen feels "secure and happy" and is too busy with her life to "dwell on the negatives."

While Brady and Bundchen have both moved on romantically, with Brady recently linked to Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, their commitment to successful co-parenting remains strong.