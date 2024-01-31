Tom Brady Opens Up On Patrick Mahomes Comparisons: How Does He Really Feel About NFL Goat Debate?

In any sport, comparisons between players, especially those as renowned as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, often spark widespread debate.

Brady, a legend in his own right, recently shared his thoughts on these comparisons, shedding light on his views of Mahomes' accomplishments.

Tom Brady wieghs in on GOAT debate ft. Patrick Mahomes

Brady has voiced a deep respect for Mahomes, acknowledging the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's impressive achievements in a relatively short period.

Appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Brady remarked, "If anybody can go out there and win seven Super Bowls I have so much respect for them...I love watching Patrick Mahomes play and I love watching him lead his team"​​.

Brady emphasized that nothing Mahomes could do would diminish what he had strived to accomplish throughout his career.

Similarly, he believes that his own achievements don't overshadow Mahomes' aspirations and successes.

Brady likened his experience to how he viewed his childhood idols like Steve Young and Joe Montana, appreciating their unique contributions to their careers while focusing on being the best version of himself.

Tom Brady, with a career spanning 23 years, holds remarkable records.

He is the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), completions, attempts, and quarterback wins (251).

Advertisement

His playoff performances are equally impressive, with an 89.8 rating from 48 games, 1,200 completions, and 88 passing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, despite a shorter career so far, shows impressive stats that rival Brady's early years.

In his first seven seasons, Mahomes amassed 28,424 passing yards and 219 passing TDs with a passer rating of 103.5, compared to Brady's 21,564 passing yards, 147 passing TDs, and an 88.4 rating in his first seven seasons.

Moreover, Mahomes surpassed Brady for the most playoff wins by a quarterback before age 30, an indicator of his exceptional playoff performance.

Both quarterbacks have demonstrated unique strengths: Brady's long-term consistency and accolades, and Mahomes' explosive start and potential to redefine quarterback records.

Furthermore, Brady has openly praised Mahomes and Travis Kelce for surpassing a record he held with Rob Gronkowski.

The duo broke the record for most career playoff touchdowns by a QB/receiver duo, a feat Brady lauded as "special" because it placed Mahomes and Kelce in the same conversation as two of the greatest players in NFL history​​.

Adding to the friendly and light-hearted nature of this debate, Brady shared an amusing incident from his vacation in Australia.

Even while surrounded by wildlife and friends, the topic of the NFL GOAT debate surfaced humorously.

As Brady and his group encountered several goats, a friend jested about the "Mahomes exhibit," poking fun at the ongoing comparison between Brady and the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Despite the differences in their career achievements, with Brady having a substantial lead in championships, analysts continue to draw parallels between the two quarterbacks, marking Mahomes as a rising legend in the football world.

These insights showcase Brady's sportsmanlike approach towards the comparisons with Mahomes.

Rather than viewing it as a rivalry, Brady appears to embrace the discussion acknowledging both his and Mahomes' unique places in NFL history.

As Tom Brady navigates the evolving landscape of his post-playing career, his ventures extend beyond the football field.

Tom Brady's latest ventures

Embarking on a new journey, Brady is set to commence his role as Fox Sports' top color commentator in 2024, with a monumental task ahead: calling the 2025 Super Bowl.

This transition into broadcasting, backed by a substantial $375 million deal over ten years, marks a significant shift from his legendary quarterback days.

Advertisement

His anticipated commentary debut promises to deliver insights from one of the game's greatest minds​​.

In another significant move, Brady has merged his wellness company, TB12, with the apparel company NOBULL.

This strategic alliance not only signifies a shift in Brady's business focus but also positions him as NOBULL's second-largest shareholder, following BodyArmor founder Mike Repole.

This development reflects Brady's ongoing commitment to expanding his influence in the sports and wellness industries​​.

Who is the GOAT for you Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?

Advertisement

Also read: Purdy Becomes First NFL QB In 30 Years To Achieve Rare Feat Amid Comeback Win Over Lions