‘Tom Brady Owes It to Fox’: NFL Legend Asked to Ditch Raiders Ownership in Favor of Broadcasting Role by Skip Bayless

Strict limitations are placed on Tom Brady’s access to NFL teams. Sports commentator Skip Bayless is urging the legendary quarterback to reconsider his bid. It was to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. And instead, focus on his upcoming role as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Brady is set to debut as an NFL analyst in just over a week. He is joining play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. They will be covering the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8.

Skip Bayless urges Tom Brady to focus on Fox

However, Brady’s attempt to secure a minority ownership stake in the Raiders has led to significant restrictions being imposed on his ability to perform his duties for Fox. These restrictions include barring him from entering team facilities or interacting with players and coaches.

Not only that, they include participating in production meetings, whether in person or virtually. Such limitations could significantly hinder Brady's ability to excel in his new role as an analyst.

In response to these developments, Bayless has publicly urged Brady to prioritize his $375 million deal with Fox over his Raiders ownership ambitions. Bayless, who previously worked for Fox, expressed concern. He said that the league’s restrictions would make it nearly impossible for Brady to fulfill his role as an analyst to the highest standard.

Advertisement

“Tom Brady owes it to Fox to put his Raiders ownership bid on hold while he tries broadcasting,” Bayless wrote. “As a 10% owner, the league restrictions on him would make it very difficult to do his TV job the way he surely wants to do it.”

Bayless's argument is based on the understanding that successful broadcasting requires comprehensive preparation. It typically involves direct access to team facilities as well as the ability to speak with coaches and players. The restrictions placed on Brady would deprive him of these critical resources. It also potentially limits the depth and quality of his analysis.

Furthermore, the restrictions would prevent Brady from openly criticizing game officials or other teams. It is a key part of providing unbiased and insightful commentary during broadcasts.

Brady has spent the past year preparing for his new role at Fox. It was a position he had often expressed excitement about. Fox has invested heavily in Brady, expecting him to deliver top-tier analysis. However, if Brady is unable to fully prepare for games because of the league-imposed restrictions, he may struggle to meet those expectations.

Advertisement

The NFL has not yet approved Brady's bid to join the Raiders' ownership group, which was initially agreed upon with Raiders owner Mark Davis in May 2023. Until the deal is finalized, the NFL remains concerned about potential conflicts of interest. These concerns have led the league to impose strict access restrictions. It aimed at preventing Brady from obtaining any confidential information that could benefit the Raiders.

Tom Brady facing a challenging situation

This situation places Brady in a challenging position. On one hand, the opportunity to invest in an NFL franchise is a rare and potentially lucrative one, especially at what appears to be a favorable price. On the other hand, the conflict of interest created by his ownership bid is evident, and it could complicate his burgeoning career as a broadcaster.

Fox has not publicly expressed concerns about this potential conflict. It is likely that Brady, who has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to excelling in his new role, may have reservations. If he wants to fully commit to his broadcasting career and provide the best possible coverage.

Advertisement

Also read: Tom Brady Raiders Ownership Approval Could Lead to NFL Legend Facing Strict Announcing Restrictions: Report

Bayless's suggestion to temporarily set aside his Raiders ownership ambitions might be worth considering. This would allow Brady to focus entirely on his new role at Fox. Especially without the added complexities and restrictions that come with being an NFL team owner.