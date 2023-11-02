Tom Brady owned Raiders told to bring in Deion Sanders as head coach after Josh McDaniels firing

The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with their former head coach, Josh McDaniels.

Following McDaniels' dismissal, Pete Prisco, a Senior NFL columnist and analyst for CBS Sports, suggested that an ideal replacement would be Deion Sanders to address the Raiders' situation.

As a former player in the NFL, Sanders finds his name linked to the head coach position for the Raiders.

"Here's a name for you – Prime Time!" Prisco mused, referring to Sanders's famous nickname. "He has what it takes to be an NFL head coach. It's not rocket science - it's football.

Mastering the art of man management and staff management is crucial. Letting your coaches do their job and making sharp calls under pressure is essential.

Many current coaches in the league struggle with this, and it's a fact that I’m quite critical about.

If you can successfully play that delicate balancing act and establish a robust system, you've cracked the code to winning in this league."

Sanders, currently in his inaugural stint as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, holds a balanced record of 4-4.

His coaching prowess was first established at Jackson State Tigers, where he led the team through three seasons with an impressive 27-6 record.

His leadership during 2021 and 2022 propelled the Tigers to an 11-2 and 12-1 record, respectively.

Beyond his coaching certifications, Sanders boasts an impressive playing career, highlighted by his recognition as the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

His decorated career paved the way for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and he is widely regarded as an influential figure in the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Deion Sanders' notable achievements as a coach

Currently in his second term as head coach at Jackson State University, Sanders led an undefeated regular season which is a first in the University's history, winning back-to-back SWAC championships.

Revered as the SWAC Coach of the Year for two consecutive seasons, Sanders concluded his stint at Jackson State with a record of 27 wins and only 6 losses, breaking the program's record for wins twice.

He has notched two SWAC championships and has twice been awarded the title of the SWAC Coach of the Year.

Sanders also received the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the most outstanding head coach in the FCS.

Some of Sanders’ most impressive work came during his tenure as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Texas, propelling the Tigers to a formidable 42-3 record.

Adding to his list of achievements, Sanders' influence at the University of Colorado Boulder has been remarkable, leading the team to be one of the most talked-about stories in college football.

Despite a 2020 season shortened by COVID-19, he managed an impressive 27-6 record over his three seasons, including two streaks to bowl appearances as well as two conference titles.

Sanders’ worth, however, extends beyond his coaching and impressive records.

He has proven himself as a leader and a top-notch recruiter, expressing his aspirations of bringing about change in college football by increasing the number of black head coaches at elite levels.

