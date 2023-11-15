Tom Brady pictured having dinner with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews ahead of USD 375 million commentary gig

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently had dinner with Erin Andrews as he prepares for his new role as an NFL commentator with Fox Sports.

Brady, who played in the NFL for 22 seasons, is transitioning into broadcasting after retiring earlier this year as one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history.

The dinner with his future colleague Andrews allowed Brady to get to know his new coworkers before officially joining Fox Sports.

Tom Brady had a dinner night with Erin Andrew this Monday

Brady is swiftly familiarizing himself with his new Fox Sports colleagues, including veteran sportscaster Erin Andrews. Brady had dinner with Andrews, who has worked at Fox since 2012, as he prepares for his post-playing broadcasting career.

The retired NFL star was seen having dinner at Funke restaurant with not just Erin Andrews but other colleagues of Fox Sports at around 10 PM this Monday. The group, including Brady and Andrew, entered the venue with security around.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the major objective of the meetup was for Tom Brady to discuss the details of Brady's upcoming commentary gig, which starts next year officially. Of course, to have Erin Adrew in the group is important since she's been with the channel for a long time now.

What is this commentary gig that Tom Brady has with Fox Sports?

Before his final NFL season, Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become a commentator after retirement.

Back then, Fox Sports commented that his contract would not begin until Tom Brady gets into retirement and is done with his career in the NFL as a playing athlete. Also, it's reported that the former NFL quarterback will be a part of the lead broadcasting team.

Up until last year, this lead broadcast team was held by Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. However, as of 2023, this team is led by Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt, with Tom Rinaldi and Andrews on the sidelines.

When Tom Brady announced his final retirement in 2023, the NFL fans expected him to join the Fox Sports booth this season itself. However, Tom Brady made it clear that he would take a year-long break to spend time with his kids, joining Fox in 2024.