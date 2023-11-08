Tom Brady poses with rookie NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama; pokes fun at Julian Edelman

Tom Brady met with Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs rookie who took the NBA by storm and was the most hyped first pick in basketball since LeBron James. Brady took his oldest son Jack to meet the Frenchman and his friend Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics, before Wembanyama's first appearance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The 7ft-4 inch Wembanyama, who was 19 years old, towered over the 6ft-4ins Brady. The 46-year-old Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner in his NFL career and widely regarded as the best quarterback to have ever played the game, clearly found Wembanyama impressive.

Wembanyama was the undisputed first pick for this year's NBA Draft in Brooklyn, as described by the Associated Press as the most hyped first pick since LeBron James in 2003, and he was selected by the Spurs.

Tom Brady's Playful Roast

Brady had the feeling of meeting NBA rookie Victor Victor Wembanyama, and, as is customary for guys when they start to feel something, he immediately switched to roast mode.

In an Instagram caption featuring his photos with Wembanyama, Brady wrote, "It's been amazing meeting you, @wemby. You're an incredible young man. I usually joke about how I could score 10 and 10 against you, but let's face it... you'd send my jump shot to the club level."

Following this self-deprecating comment, Brady unexpectedly targeted his old friend Julian Edelman. He wrote, "PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???"

After feeling the sting of getting boom-roasted, Edelman replied in the comments with a Michael Scott "I am dead inside" GIF.

