Tom Brady Promises to Bring Lionel Messi to UK; Apologises to David Beckham

There appear to be boundaries even for the legendary Lionel Messi. What's that, too? It seems that Messi dislikes the weather in England. A prevalent saying in English soccer goes ‘Can Messi do it on a rainy night in Stoke?’. We might not get the answer to that, but we might see him in the UK in Birmingham courtesy of Tom Brady.

Tom Brady's Instagram story from August 25th has garnered a lot of responses. And what makes this post so unique? It appears that Brady recently stated his desire to see Messi in Birmingham. Brady posted an Instagram story from David Beckham in which the group could be seen grinning at the camera and saying, "I'm bringing @leomessi back to Birmingham with me. He tagged David Beckham and said sorry as well in the same story.

As Inter Miami defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night to secure their spot in the MLS playoffs, Beckham, Messi, and Brady posed for a group photo. As they conversed on camera while sitting in the stands, Beckham, co-owner of the Herons, and Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, were joined by Messi, who was watching despite the Argentine star's ongoing ankle injury.

Given that Luis Suarez's brace had guaranteed Inter Miami a postseason berth, it is understandable why Beckham was feeling festive. Though FC Cincinnati led Gerardo Martino's team by just five points going into the game, Suarez put fans at ease in Chase Stadium by scoring twice in the first six minutes to give his team a crucial three-point lead.

Advertisement

Brady, meanwhile, had another victory to rejoice over on Saturday. A co-owner of Birmingham City, an English League One soccer team, they won their second game of the year on Saturday. After defeating Leyton Orient 2-1 on the road, Chris Davis' team tied with Wrexham AFC, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, for fifth place in the standings with seven points.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Ex-Manager 'Hopeful' Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics Can Emulate 2014 San Antonio Spurs Glory



