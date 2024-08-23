Tom Brady Proudly Reveals Least Favorite Thing About Son Jack on His 17th Birthday

Jack Brady, the son of Tom Brady and his former partner Bridget Moynahan, is turning 17 today, and his father is ecstatic. With a lovely collection of pictures, the former NFL player—who turned 47 earlier this month—is honoring his towering teen, the eldest of three children.

Tom demonstrated how much Jack inherited from him, including his love of football and golf and his toned body, which is impressive given that Jack is almost the same height as his 6'4" football player father.

“Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know,” the former quarterback, 47, captioned a carousel. “You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.”

Brady continued, “Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work, and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together. Those are all my favorite things about you,” he concluded.

“My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now. I love you always and forever, happy birthday, Dad.”

Brady has no problem bragging about his child's athletic prowess; only a year prior, he displayed Jack's graceful jump shot. Additionally, in 2022, while he was still a member of the Bucs, he allowed Jack to practice under center during a Tampa Bay session. It's unclear if Jack plans to pursue his skills at the collegiate level, but it's obvious that the G.O.A.T. genes run deep in his family.

Brady spoke to Page Six and said that a lot of things keep him busy, but he tries his best to be a great dad and be there for his kids. He mentioned the difficulty that comes with raising a child successfully and that he is hopeful that all of the children also value their parents since they work very hard to make their life a little bit easier." Upon being asked if his children "run his life," he answered right away, "Yes, absolutely!"

After traveling to Paris for the Olympic Games with his children, the former New England Patriots player stopped by Fanatics Fest in New York City and talked about the difficulties of being a good parent.

