Tom Brady Ranked 5th Below LeBron James And Serena Williams In World’s Top 5 Athletes Since 2000, Leaves Fans Outraged

In an age where clickbait and engagement-farming are common phrases, social media users should be more aware of when they are being fooled. Nonetheless, we constantly accept the bait.

Wimbledon is finished, and the MLB and WNBA are on vacation for All-Star weeks, so it's a rather slack period on the sports calendar. As a result, it is the ideal time for ESPN to spark a social media conversation.

This week, ESPN officially published its list of the best 100 athletes of the twenty-first century, and fans are outraged at what type of list ESPN has compiled.



Fans angry about how Tom Brady ranked lower than Lebron James

Fans were outrageous as they brutally trolled ESPN. They had many questions to ask ESPN as they couldn’t believe that Lebron James was ranked higher than NFL legend Tom Brady. This only wasn’t the case. The fans were also in shock that how come Serena Williams made above stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal.

One fan wrote, “Only thing I can see they could argue is Lebron’s Olympic accomplishments. Brady has his own records in his sport, more rings and mvps”



Another fan believes that Tom Brady is the most successful player of all time as he wrote, “No one has been as dominate for as long in any sport as Brady.”

Another fan went full irate on ESPN writing, “Considering that ESPN is always unfair towards the Pats and bows down to LeBron, I can’t say I’m surprised, ESPN is a shell of what it used to be and barely respectable anymore”

Now it was tennis fans’ turn as one fan wrote, “Woke ESPN strikes again!!! No chance Serena better than Tb12”



Another fan just slammed the list and wrote, “No Tiger Woods, CR7, Federer or Bolt? Invalid list”

Who made it to ESPN’s top 100 of 21st century list

Rank Athletes 1 Michael Phelps - Swimming 2 Serena Williams – Tennis 3 Lionel Messi – Soccer 4 LeBron James – Basketball 5 Tom Brady – Football 6 Roger Federer – Tennis 7 Simone Biles – Gymnastics 8 Tiger Woods – Golf 9 Usain Bolt – Track 10 Kobe Bryant – Basketball 11 Novak Djokovic – Tennis 12 Rafael Nadal – Tennis 13 Cristiano Ronaldo – Soccer 14 Stephen Curry – Basketball 15 Katie Ledecky – Swimming 16 Tim Duncan – Basketball 17 Shaquille O’Neal – Basketball 18 Patrick Mahomes – Football 19 Lewis Hamilton – Auto Racing Advertisement 20 Aaron Donald – Football 21 Diana Taurasi – Basketball 22 Sidney Crosby – hockey 23 Kevin Garnett – Basketball 24 Albert Pujols – Baseball 25 Floyd Mayweather – Boxing 26 Peyton Manning – Football 27 Randy Moss – Football 28 Nikola Jokic – Basketball 29 Michael Schumacher – Auto Racing 30 Mike Trout – Baseball 31 Clayton Kershaw – Baseball 32 Marta – Soccer 33 Miguel Cabrera – Baseball 34 Tamika Catchings – Basketball 35 Dwyane Wade – Basketball 36 Maya Moore – Basketball 37 Ichiro Suzuki – Baseball 38 Barry Bonds – Baseball 39 Kevin Durant – Basketball 40 Justin Verlander – Baseball 41 Dirk Nowitzki – Basketball 42 Giannis Antetokounmpo – Basketball 43 Alex Rodriguez – Baseball 44 Mikaela Shiffrin – Skiing 45 David Ortiz – Baseball 46 Max Scherzer – Baseball 47 Jimmie Johnson – Auto Racing 48 Thierry Henry – Soccer 49 Aitana Bonmati – Soccer 50 Zinedine Zidane – Soccer 51 Steve Nash – Basketball 52 Adrian Beltré – Baseball 53 Derek Jeter – Baseball 54 Alex Ovechkin – hockey 55 Luka Modric – Soccer 56 Alexia Putellas – Soccer 57 Calvin Johnson – Football 58 J.J. Watt – Football 59 Mariano Rivera – Baseball 60 Candace Parker – Basketball 61 Ray Lewis – Football 62 Shohei Ohtani – Baseball 63 Allyson Felix – Track 64 Mia Hamm – Soccer 65 Kylian Mbappé – Soccer 66 Jon Jones – MMA 67 James Harden – Basketball 68 Phil Mickelson – Golf 69 Jason Kidd – Basketball Advertisement 70 Andrés Iniesta – Soccer 71 Manny Pacquiao – Boxing 72 Shaun White – snowboarding 73 Mookie Betts – Baseball 74 Lisa Leslie – Basketball 75 Xavi Hernandez – Soccer 76 Georges St-Pierre – MMA 77 Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce – Track 78 Bernard Hopkins – Boxing 79 Bryce Harper – Baseball 80 Andy Murray – Tennis 81 Sheryl Swoopes – Basketball 82 Kohei Uchimura – Gymnastics 83 Chris Paul – Basketball 84 Lauren Jackson – Basketball 85 Kawhi Leonard – Basketball 86 Venus Williams – Tennis 87 Ronaldo Nazário – Soccer 88 Roy Halladay – Baseball 89 Annika Sorenstam – Golf 90 A’ja Wilson – Basketball 91 Aaron Rodgers – Football 92 Pedro Martinez – Baseball 93 Rory McIlroy – Golf 94 Ronaldinho – Soccer 95 Zlatan Ibrahimović – Soccer 96 Darrelle Revis – Football 97 Virat Kohli – Cricket 98 Connor McDavid – hockey 99 Ed Reed – Football 100 Charles Woodson – Football

