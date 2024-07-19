Tom Brady Ranked 5th Below LeBron James And Serena Williams In World’s Top 5 Athletes Since 2000, Leaves Fans Outraged
ESPN compiled a list of the best 100 athletes since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, New England Patriots star Tom Brady made the list, although he was ranked lower than LeBron James.
In an age where clickbait and engagement-farming are common phrases, social media users should be more aware of when they are being fooled. Nonetheless, we constantly accept the bait.
Wimbledon is finished, and the MLB and WNBA are on vacation for All-Star weeks, so it's a rather slack period on the sports calendar. As a result, it is the ideal time for ESPN to spark a social media conversation.
This week, ESPN officially published its list of the best 100 athletes of the twenty-first century, and fans are outraged at what type of list ESPN has compiled.
Fans angry about how Tom Brady ranked lower than Lebron James
Fans were outrageous as they brutally trolled ESPN. They had many questions to ask ESPN as they couldn’t believe that Lebron James was ranked higher than NFL legend Tom Brady. This only wasn’t the case. The fans were also in shock that how come Serena Williams made above stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal.
One fan wrote, “Only thing I can see they could argue is Lebron’s Olympic accomplishments. Brady has his own records in his sport, more rings and mvps”
Another fan believes that Tom Brady is the most successful player of all time as he wrote, “No one has been as dominate for as long in any sport as Brady.”
Another fan went full irate on ESPN writing, “Considering that ESPN is always unfair towards the Pats and bows down to LeBron, I can’t say I’m surprised, ESPN is a shell of what it used to be and barely respectable anymore”
Now it was tennis fans’ turn as one fan wrote, “Woke ESPN strikes again!!! No chance Serena better than Tb12”
Another fan just slammed the list and wrote, “No Tiger Woods, CR7, Federer or Bolt? Invalid list”
Who made it to ESPN’s top 100 of 21st century list
|
Rank
|
Athletes
|
1
|
Michael Phelps - Swimming
|
2
|
Serena Williams – Tennis
|
3
|
Lionel Messi – Soccer
|
4
|
LeBron James – Basketball
|
5
|
Tom Brady – Football
|
6
|
Roger Federer – Tennis
|
7
|
Simone Biles – Gymnastics
|
8
|
Tiger Woods – Golf
|
9
|
Usain Bolt – Track
|
10
|
Kobe Bryant – Basketball
|
11
|
Novak Djokovic – Tennis
|
12
|
Rafael Nadal – Tennis
|
13
|
Cristiano Ronaldo – Soccer
|
14
|
Stephen Curry – Basketball
|
15
|
Katie Ledecky – Swimming
|
16
|
Tim Duncan – Basketball
|
17
|
Shaquille O’Neal – Basketball
|
18
|
Patrick Mahomes – Football
|
19
|
Lewis Hamilton – Auto Racing
|
20
|
Aaron Donald – Football
|
21
|
Diana Taurasi – Basketball
|
22
|
Sidney Crosby – hockey
|
23
|
Kevin Garnett – Basketball
|
24
|
Albert Pujols – Baseball
|
25
|
Floyd Mayweather – Boxing
|
26
|
Peyton Manning – Football
|
27
|
Randy Moss – Football
|
28
|
Nikola Jokic – Basketball
|
29
|
Michael Schumacher – Auto Racing
|
30
|
Mike Trout – Baseball
|
31
|
Clayton Kershaw – Baseball
|
32
|
Marta – Soccer
|
33
|
Miguel Cabrera – Baseball
|
34
|
Tamika Catchings – Basketball
|
35
|
Dwyane Wade – Basketball
|
36
|
Maya Moore – Basketball
|
37
|
Ichiro Suzuki – Baseball
|
38
|
Barry Bonds – Baseball
|
39
|
Kevin Durant – Basketball
|
40
|
Justin Verlander – Baseball
|
41
|
Dirk Nowitzki – Basketball
|
42
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Basketball
|
43
|
Alex Rodriguez – Baseball
|
44
|
Mikaela Shiffrin – Skiing
|
45
|
David Ortiz – Baseball
|
46
|
Max Scherzer – Baseball
|
47
|
Jimmie Johnson – Auto Racing
|
48
|
Thierry Henry – Soccer
|
49
|
Aitana Bonmati – Soccer
|
50
|
Zinedine Zidane – Soccer
|
51
|
Steve Nash – Basketball
|
52
|
Adrian Beltré – Baseball
|
53
|
Derek Jeter – Baseball
|
54
|
Alex Ovechkin – hockey
|
55
|
Luka Modric – Soccer
|
56
|
Alexia Putellas – Soccer
|
57
|
Calvin Johnson – Football
|
58
|
J.J. Watt – Football
|
59
|
Mariano Rivera – Baseball
|
60
|
Candace Parker – Basketball
|
61
|
Ray Lewis – Football
|
62
|
Shohei Ohtani – Baseball
|
63
|
Allyson Felix – Track
|
64
|
Mia Hamm – Soccer
|
65
|
Kylian Mbappé – Soccer
|
66
|
Jon Jones – MMA
|
67
|
James Harden – Basketball
|
68
|
Phil Mickelson – Golf
|
69
|
Jason Kidd – Basketball
|
70
|
Andrés Iniesta – Soccer
|
71
|
Manny Pacquiao – Boxing
|
72
|
Shaun White – snowboarding
|
73
|
Mookie Betts – Baseball
|
74
|
Lisa Leslie – Basketball
|
75
|
Xavi Hernandez – Soccer
|
76
|
Georges St-Pierre – MMA
|
77
|
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce – Track
|
78
|
Bernard Hopkins – Boxing
|
79
|
Bryce Harper – Baseball
|
80
|
Andy Murray – Tennis
|
81
|
Sheryl Swoopes – Basketball
|
82
|
Kohei Uchimura – Gymnastics
|
83
|
Chris Paul – Basketball
|
84
|
Lauren Jackson – Basketball
|
85
|
Kawhi Leonard – Basketball
|
86
|
Venus Williams – Tennis
|
87
|
Ronaldo Nazário – Soccer
|
88
|
Roy Halladay – Baseball
|
89
|
Annika Sorenstam – Golf
|
90
|
A’ja Wilson – Basketball
|
91
|
Aaron Rodgers – Football
|
92
|
Pedro Martinez – Baseball
|
93
|
Rory McIlroy – Golf
|
94
|
Ronaldinho – Soccer
|
95
|
Zlatan Ibrahimović – Soccer
|
96
|
Darrelle Revis – Football
|
97
|
Virat Kohli – Cricket
|
98
|
Connor McDavid – hockey
|
99
|
Ed Reed – Football
|
100
|
Charles Woodson – Football
