Tom Brady Reacts to Al Horford Donning Drunk NFL GOAT’s Shirt During Celtic Parade

The Boston Celtics had a gala time during the team’s celebration parade on June 21. Veteran player Al Horford took the opportunity to celebrate the moment by wearing the shirt that features the image of an intoxicated Tom Brady from the player’s Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory in 2021.

As the picture went public, Horford got a response from NFL legend Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback quoted the post with a meme.

Tom Brady reacts to Al Horford wearing a shirt, featuring the NFL star’s drunk image

Tom Brady humorously responded to the Celtics Junkies’ post that features Horford’s fashion statement. He posted a meme GIF of famous retired American actor and filmmaker Jack Nicholson from the 2003 film Anger Management. The GIF had Nicholson nodding his head in approval.

It is important to note that Brady enjoyed an unforgettable moment when his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021. The win was quite special for him as it was his seventh and last victory. Moreover, he was seen enjoying on and off the boat, looking quite buzzed while needing the help of another player to make his walk.

Brady was then captured in the camera as he was struggling to walk. The same image became the latest fashion statement for the 38-year-old basketball player following the Celtics' 18th NBA Championship victory.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Boston Celtics Really Use LeBron's Idea to Win the NBA Finals? Find Out

How did Al Horford contribute to the Boston Celtics’ victory?

Boston Celtics won 4-1 over the Dallas Mavericks to earn their first victory since 2008. While several members of the team have put in the effort to make the win possible, the Dominican basketball center also contributed to the team’s success.

Horford contributed throughout the 2024 playoffs and across those 19 games, he posted averages of 9.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Not only that, he even averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the Finals to win his first NBA Championship title.

In addition to this, Horford became the first NBA Champion from the Dominican Republic in league history, while also setting a record for the highest three-point shooting percentage. He scored 56.1% with a minimum of 25 attempts.

It is important to note that Al Horford previously played with the Boston Celtics from 2016 to 2019 but then later signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for 2019–20 and with the Oklahoma City Thunder for 2020–21. However, he returned to the Celtics in 2021 and since has been loyal to the squad.

Advertisement

Also Read: Will Al Horford Retire? 38-Year-Old Celtics Star Makes Decision on 2024-25 Season After NBA Championship Win