Tom Brady Reacts to Josh Allen’s Relationship with Hailee Steinfeld As They Go Instagram Official

Josh Allen recently went Instagram official with his girlfriend, pop star Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady was quick to approve of the romance. The couple has been together for a while, but they officially shared their relationship with the world via social media.

Not only did Brady show his support, but the Buffalo Bills also joined in, offering their encouragement as Josh and Hailee enjoyed their time in Paris.

Tom Brady reacts to Josh Allen's relationship launch with Hailee Steinfeld on Instagram

Tom Brady took to Instagram to like the series of photos Josh Allen posted with Hailee Steinfeld during their Paris getaway. The couple was captured gazing at the Eiffel Tower in one photo, and in another, they were seen side by side at what appeared to be a celebration. Among the 10 photos, there was also a solo shot of Steinfeld walking away from the camera.

In addition to Brady’s endorsement, Travis Kelce, who is dating global star Taylor Swift, also gave a thumbs up to the post. Former quarterback and current XFL quarterback development director Jordan Palmer commented, “first dump?” Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills chimed in with, “hang the ripped pants in the Louvre,” referencing a wardrobe malfunction Allen had during an outing with Steinfeld.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld relationship timeline

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, who have been romantically linked since last year, made their first public appearance together in October 2023 at a Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers hockey match. A source told People that they had been “hanging out for a few weeks” prior to this.

The couple enjoyed quality time together during the NFL offseason, with notable outings in Laguna Niguel, California, and Paris, where they attended Paris Fashion Week in March.

As the NFL season approaches, Allen and Steinfeld have officially made their relationship public. Josh Allen is set to return to football as the Buffalo Bills start their training camp on August 8 at St. John Fisher University. The Bills, who won the AFC East division last season, will aim to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, beginning their season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.

