Tom Brady reacts to viral video of Gregg Popovich berating Spurs fans for booing Kawhi Leonard

San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich has been going viral on the internet after he boldly asked the Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Apparently, Tom Brady thinks Coach Pop did the right thing.

Tom Brady's reaction to Gregg Popovich's recent viral moment

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers played the San Antonio Spurs. Kawhi Leonard, the forward for the Clippers, was at the free-throw line. As Leonard stood to take his free throws, Spurs fans booed him. This reaction was likely due to Leonard previously playing for the Spurs before being traded to the Clippers.

While booing isn't a new thing in the NBA and it's not surprising at all, Spurs's head coach Gregg Popovich seemed affected by it and decided to take control of the situation. Coach Pop grabbed the public address mic and asked the fans in the stands to wave off the booing.

"Excuse me for a second. Please stop all the booing and let these guys play. It's got no class, it's not who we are. Knock off the booing," Gregg Popovich had said, addressing the fans and asking them to stop booing Kawhi Leonard.

The fans kept booing Leonard even after Popovich asked them to stop. Popovich, who coaches the San Antonio Spurs, spoke to the crowd during the game telling them their booing "has no class" and to "knock it off." But the fans ignored Popovich and continued to boo Leonard anyways. Even though the coach could not stop the crowd, he still managed to go viral on the internet for his gesture.

Bleacher Report recently shared a video from the incident, and guess who shared his reaction to Gregg Popovich's gentleman moment? NFL Legend Tom Brady himself. Apparently, the Hall of Famer liked what the Spurs' coach did at the Frost Bank Center and shared his two-word reaction.

"Love this," commented Tom Brady, suggesting that he agrees with Gregg Popovich and might also be impressed by what he did for Leonard.

The retired NFL star quarterback Brady is making the most of his time off before beginning his new career as an NFL commentator with Fox Sports next year. He signed a contract to provide analysis of games from the commentary booth for Fox.

Tom Brady's move to NFL commentating is generating anticipation. After dominating pro football for over 20 years as a quarterback, fans are eager to now hear Brady provide expert analysis.