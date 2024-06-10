Tom Brady Receives Direct Challenge From Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC After Birmingham’s Relegation

Tom Brady has been invited by Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC team co-owner Rob McElhenney for a soccer showdown in the upcoming season as both their teams will now play in the same division.

Brady's Birmingham City were relegated from the Championship despite their 1-0 win against Norwich City in the season-ending game.

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney's Wrexham got promoted to EFL League One for the second consecutive time as they concluded League Two being second on the table.

Following these results, the two teams will be meeting each other in an all-American showdown in the English third tier, the upcoming season in 2024-25 and the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native wants a showdown with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Rob McElhenney challenges Tom Brady for a showdown as Birmingham faces his and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham next season

During his conversation at the MLB London Series, Rob McElhenney disclosed his desire to have a showdown with Birmingham owner Brady saying, “The question is are we going to get Tom to come to us, or are we going to have to come to Tom.” He continued, "Maybe both!”

Rob then pointed out how his side went for historical “back-to-back-to-back promotions.” He further said, “So that’s what we’re talking about now in the very short off season, seeing how we can maybe get it done again next year.”

Advertisement

Now that it has become a celebrity battle, it is to be seen how the five-time Super Bowl MVP, who is well known for his competitive side, takes the challenge.

Tom Brady became the part-owner of Birmingham City last year

English soccer team Birmingham City last year announced Tom Brady as the team's part-owner. The former New England Patriots quarterback shared his excitement via his X (formerly Twitter) announcement.

The retired NFL legend wrote, “So here’s the deal. I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club.” The American football icon said he was “proud to be part of the Blues family.”

The deal came after Shelby Companies Limited, a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management, a US-based investment service, bought a minority stake last year in July.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Will Have to Wait Longer for Las Vegas Raiders’ Ownership Stakes After Fox Sports Deal; DEETS