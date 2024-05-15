Tom Brady Regrets Netflix Roast, Reveals Why He Will Never Do It Again

Earlier this month, Tom Brady took the stage at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival for a roast. What seemed like a fun opportunity for the legendary quarterback has turned into a moment of regret. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Brady revealed the unintended consequences of the event.

Why Tom Brady Won’t Do a Roast Again

The most significant revelation came when Brady discussed the effect the roast had on his family. "I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected the actual people who I care about most in the world," he stated. This realization has prompted Brady to vow to "be a better parent as I go forward."

A Bittersweet Experience: Impact on Family

When asked about his biggest takeaway from the roast, Brady's response was candid. "I loved when the jokes were about me; I thought they were so fun," he said. However, he quickly added, "[But] I didn’t like the way it affected my kids."

Reflecting on the situation, he acknowledged his own naivety. "Sometimes you’re naive and you don’t know, or you get a little like, ‘Ah, shit,’” he said, emphasizing the importance of learning from such experiences. "I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady elaborated on the experience, explaining that his willingness to participate stemmed from his love for comedy shows and his admiration for roast comedian Jeff Ross. Yet he admitted that sometimes "you don’t see the full picture all the time."

A Star-Studded Event

The roast, touted as The Greatest Roast of All Time, featured a plethora of A-list comedians, athletes, and celebrities. Among those in attendance were Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, Tony Hinchcliffe, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Bledsoe.

Despite the star power and the humor aimed at various participants, Brady was not the only one to face tough moments. Kim Kardashian, for example, received enough boos that Netflix edited her segment in the streaming version of the roast.

ALSO READ: Andrew Schulz Claims Kim Kardashian Was ‘Dissociated’ After Boos at Tom Brady’s Roast

Advertisement

Despite the regrets and the lessons learned, Brady has a positive outlook. "I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun," he remarked. "If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun."