Tom Brady reveals he almost unretired from NFL in 2023 but didn’t for THIS reason

When it comes to Tom Brady, we cannot ignore the fact that he keeps talking about coming back from retirement. Giving farewell to 2023, Tom Brady shared an Instagram post where he revealed that he was about to unretire but something changed his decision. Here's what stopped Tom Brady from unretiring.

What became a barrier in Tom Brady's way to unretire?

Tom Brady recently shared a throwback post on his Instagram account where he attached multiple pictures with his kids. In the caption of the post, however, Brady shared an interesting statement. The NFL legend revealed that somewhere around May 2023, he had strong plans to get back into the NFL.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2023. Talking about unretiring, Brady explained that he was very close to unretiring. But fortunately, that didn't happen because his friends threw him a surprise retirement party. That retirement party is what held Brady's hand back from undoing retirement.

"The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand," Tom Brady wrote in the Instagram throwback post he shared on 31 December. From what it appears, Brady definitely had plenty of great times with his kids. But what will he do in 2024?

What are Tom Brady's plans for 2024?

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February 2023, and last played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers as quarterback for 2 seasons. The NFL legend took a year-long break to give time to other aspects of his life, such as kids and personal romance. Brady spends a lot of time with his kids, the same reflected in his throwback post.

Talking about his romantic life, he has also been dating Russian model Irina Shayk, which was a huge step considering the 13-year-long marriage that he came out of in 2022. So that was another aspect of his life that he gave some time to. But now that 2023 has passed, what are Brady's plans going forward?

Tom Brady has been signed as sports analyst for Fox Sports and he'll be starting his new career with the media broadcasting pretty much in January or February. The contract that Brady signed is 10-years long for which he got about $375 Million. Are you expected to see Tom Brady in the commentator's booth?