Tom Brady reveals his 2023 NFL MVP pick and no it’s not a quarterback

There are just three weeks left until the conclusion of the NFL season, and everyone is talking about the next MVP. While the one with the highest chance to become an MVP is a quarterback, NFL legend Tom Brady had his vote for a non-quarterback. Here’s who Tom Brady thinks could win the next MVP award!

Tom Brady’s choice of MVP

The top two players who have the highest chances to become the MVP come from the San Francisco 49ers, with star quarterback Brock Purdy in the first place. While Brock Purdy has the most chances of winning MVP, running back Christian McCaffrey is just below him in terms of MVP contenders.

While Brock Purdy is the favorite choice for MVP of many NFL fans, NFL legend Tom Brady feels differently about MVP selection. Instead of a quarterback, Tom Brady thinks running back Christian McCaffrey could win the MVP this season. In the recent episode of his podcast Let’s Go, he threw light on this topic.

“I think all of what [McCaffrey’s] done this year is a lot what he’s done in the past. It’s a different team with some different opportunities, and they’ve been really dynamic on offense. So he is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite,” explained Tom Brady, stating his favorite MVP contender.

Tom Brady also referenced the recent interview by Brock Purdy, where the quarterback himself revealed Christian McCaffrey being his favorite choice of MVP. “And according to his quarterback too, Brock Purdy, who says some amazing things about him,” Brady had said.

After the recent win over the Arizona Cardinals by 45-29, the San Francisco 49ers’ star quarterback broke down and shared his take on his favorite MVP. “I think Christian should be the MVP. I really do believe that,” Brock Prudy said during the after-game interview with the media.

Christian McCaffrey has the second-best chance of becoming the MVP. In rushing yards, he ranks first with 1292 yards. Moreover, he’s also someone with the third-highest yards per carry. Including other factors as well, Christian McCaffrey makes a great choice for MVP. What do you think?