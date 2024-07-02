Tom Brady Reveals His One Regret From Career After Watching Patrick Mahomes: ‘What the Hell Happened to Me?’

Recently, Tom Brady appeared on The Pivot podcast. He could be seen alongside retired NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. The former quarterback is known for his stellar career. Especially with seven Super Bowl victories and 23 seasons played. He opened up about a significant regret from his playing days.

Brady candidly admitted that, as he grew older, he realized he had become too serious about football. While he never took his success for granted, he acknowledged that there were moments during his career when he may have taken some of his wins for granted.

Tom Brady regretted his game strategy while he was young

Brady’s initial passion for football was rooted in the simple joy of throwing the ball. Rather than a singular focus on becoming a champion. Throughout his career, Brady's love for the game drove him away from being a player.

The footballer started off overlooked on the depth charts before becoming one of the sport's most dominant figures. However, as the expectations and pressure to win continued to mount, Brady found that the pure joy he once experienced on the field began to diminish.

“In my later years, I found myself often enjoying practice more than actual games,” Brady reflected. “During games, I placed such high expectations on myself that I became overly critical. In contrast, practice offered a space where I could have fun and be more relaxed without the intense scrutiny.”

Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after an illustrious career. During which he secured six titles and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. He successfully led the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl victory later in his career. Brady admitted that by then, his approach had become too serious.

Tom Brady on Patrick Mahomes' influence on reflection

Watching younger players like Patrick Mahomes enjoy the game with a carefree attitude reminded Brady of his own early days in football. He acknowledged that, over time, he had lost some of that light-heartedness and perspective. On the other hand, in an interview earlier, Mahomes revealed that he sees Brady as the GOAT.

“Even though I briefly returned to the field for one last season, I have now officially retired,” Brady affirmed. “I won't be making a comeback in a jersey, but my passion for the sport remains strong. I'm looking forward to embracing the next phase of my life with a renewed sense of enjoyment and perspective.”

Brady's comments talk about the complexities of navigating success and maintaining personal fulfillment in a competitive career like professional football.