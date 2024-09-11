Tom Brady Reveals How He Felt After NFL Broadcasting Debut Amid Mixed Reactions From Fans

NFL legend Tom Brady has recently ventured into a new role within the football world, and it seems to be a refreshing change for the iconic former quarterback.

After making his debut as the lead color analyst for FOX Sunday, Brady expressed his joy and enthusiasm for this transition, highlighting how it allows him to engage with the sport in a different capacity.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion renowned for his remarkable career in sports, retired after his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Since then, he has embarked on a new journey in broadcasting, offering expert commentary on the action on the field.

His first stint in this new role saw him joining Kevin Burkhardt in the booth to witness the Dallas Cowboys' victory over the Cleveland Browns. Reflecting on this transition from player to analyst, Brady shared his thoughts, expressing excitement about the new phase of his career.

A conversation with Burkhardt highlighted the significance of Brady's debut appearance as a broadcaster , to which the football hero eagerly responded, "We're here. It's been quite a journey. I'm excited to be your partner."

Additionally, Brady discussed the unique feeling of covering a game without the physical toll on his body, mentioning, "I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now, I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice."

In a light-hearted banter, Brady entertained the idea of returning to throw some passes to reminisce about the feeling, while sharing a pregame exchange where Michael Strahan assured him, "You're gonna wake up on Monday morning, and you're not gonna be sore."

Bill Belichick, a veteran in the NFL, shared his positive thoughts on Tom Brady's debut as an NFL broadcaster. Despite having a remarkable first regular season experience as a media personality himself, appearing on ESPN2’s ‘ManningCast,’ Belichick didn't hold back in praising Brady's performance as FOX’s lead NFL color commentator during the broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys versus the Cleveland Browns game.

Belichick expressed his admiration for Brady’s insights , particularly highlighting his analysis of the game, and commended him for making excellent points throughout the broadcast.

Furthermore, Brady's move into broadcasting comes with a groundbreaking deal with FOX Sports, reportedly valued at $375 million for 10 years. This landmark broadcasting contract surpasses the earnings from his 23-season NFL career.

With such a significant leap from the field to the broadcast booth, Brady's transition into this new role comes with high expectations, as he aims to leverage his profound football knowledge and provide unique perspectives in his analyst role for years to come.

Amid his debut, Strahan also praised Brady's contributions, welcoming him to FOX and acknowledging the pressure of his new role. On social media, however, not all fans were as welcoming, with some expressing skepticism about Brady's broadcasting abilities.