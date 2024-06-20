Tom Brady Reveals New Fav Ring While Trolling Bill Belichick And His 24-Year-Old GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, has recently gained attention for his personal life following the Tom Brady roast, particularly his 2022–2023 romance with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson. The public was given a peek into this affair after the Daily Mail verified that a widely shared Ring camera video of a shirtless Belichick was, in fact, captured as he left Hudson, Massachusetts, in November 2023.

While this relationship was news to many, retired quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have known about it for some time. Brady referenced the viral video during his Netflix special, "The Roast of Tom Brady," which aired on May 5. In a sharp and now-viral joke, Tom Brady referred to Jordan Hudson as that "poor girl."

Tom Brady’s joke goes viral

During the roast, Brady took a playful jab at his former coach, saying, "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.' Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago." Brady added, "You still got it! Respect," emphasizing the humorous tone of his remark.

Rob Gronkowski adds fuel to the fire

During the same roast, former teammate Rob Gronkowski also joked about Coach Belichick’s unusual romance. Gronkowski quipped that Belichick was obsessed with Foxborough High School because he was "scouting your new girlfriend." This additional jab highlighted the age difference between Belichick and Hudson and further entertained the audience.

Advertisement

A Look into Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship

The infamous Ring camera video, which showed a shirtless Belichick leaving Hudson's house early in the morning, became a talking point not just among fans but also within the NFL community. The Daily Mail's report confirming the video's context has only intensified interest in Belichick's private life.

The video resurfaced and gained attention when Brady mentioned it during his roast, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

Belichick's relationship with Hudson began in 2022, but the public first learned about it through the viral video and subsequent reports. Hudson, a former cheerleader, and Belichick reportedly met on a plane in 2021. Sitting next to each other, Belichick took an interest in Hudson's Deductive Logic textbook, even signing it with a message: “Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!”

The two exchanged contact information and continued to keep in touch, eventually starting a relationship after Belichick’s decade-long relationship with Linda Holliday ended. The two were recently seen together vacationing in Nantucket on Belichick’s boat.