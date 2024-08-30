Tom Brady Reveals Secret He and Josh McDaniel Used To Keep From Bill Belichick at Patriots

Tom Brady, an NFL legend, confesses on his YouTube channel that he and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels used to hide a lot from then-head coach Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady, who has retired from the NFL, is the greatest quarterback in league history. Following his second and last retirement last year, he began his career as a YouTuber this year.

Brady is fairly active on his YouTube account, and he enjoys showing fans his old game notes and call sheets from his time in New England, which he still has even though his playing days are long gone. Recently, he revealed that Josh McDonald and the offense concealed plays from the great head coach.

Brady stated, "This is the final call sheet. There are roughly 95 plays, and Josh (McDaniels) constantly hid plays from Bill because Bill never wanted a large play count." Josh would mark plays with an asterisk. Then came the reverse of the call sheet. We probably finished with 150 plays."

During their tenure with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels established one of the most successful quarterback-coach combinations in NFL history. McDaniels, who served as Brady's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for much of his career, was instrumental in creating the Patriots' offense, which became synonymous with success.

Brady's career took off under McDaniels' tutelage, and the Patriots won six Super Bowls during their tenure together. McDaniels' offensive concepts, which tapped into Brady's rapid decision-making, accuracy, and football IQ, were important in keeping the Patriots' attack creative and unexpected.



Brady's ability to execute McDaniels' complicated play designs helped the Patriots' offense become one of the most fearsome in NFL history. Their relationship was distinguished by a thorough comprehension of the game and a common dedication to preparation and success.

The legendary partnership began in 2001 when McDaniels joined the Patriots' staff, and by 2004, he was the team's quarterback coach. McDaniels was elevated to Offensive Coordinator in 2006, where he remained until 2008, and then again from 2012 to 2019. After departing New England, McDaniels was named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Talking about Brady's new inning as a broadcaster would be entertaining. The NFL icon just created his YouTube channel, which now has over 800,000 followers. It appears that fans are eager to hear stories from one of the greatest football dynasties in history.



The former quarterback will attempt to entertain while also educating football enthusiasts. His extensive expertise will make him almost like a professor in the broadcast booth, providing football fans all around the world with a free education on their favorite sport.

Furthermore, the former Patriots quarterback will begin his broadcasting career as a color analyst for Fox's coverage of the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. Brady spent the last year preparing for his new post at Fox. It was a post he had repeatedly shown enthusiasm for. Fox has made a significant investment in Brady, expecting him to provide high-quality analysis.