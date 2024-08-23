Tom Brady Reveals Which of His 7 Super Bowl Rings Is His Favorite and No, It’s Not From 2021 vs Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady has long been celebrated as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, especially with a career that has set the gold standard for the sport. Over his 23-year tenure, Brady secured seven Super Bowl titles. He has cemented his legacy as a legend of the game.

What truly set Brady apart was his relentless pursuit of greatness, a trait that was evident throughout his career. In a 2005 interview on 60 Minutes, Brady, who had already won three Super Bowls at that point, was asked by Steve Kroft which of his Super Bowl rings was his favorite. Without hesitation, Brady famously replied, “The next one.”

Tom Brady shares his favorite Super Bowl ring

It was a statement that perfectly captured his unwavering drive for success and his refusal to rest on his laurels. This mindset became a hallmark of Brady's career. It had pushed him to continually strive for more, even when he had already achieved so much.

Recently, Brady appeared on the Roommates Show, hosted by NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at Fanatics Fest NYC. There, he was asked a similar question. Now retired and with seven Super Bowl rings to his name, Brady was once again asked to choose his favorite.

Comparing his rings to children, he said, “They're all special for different reasons and I think that they all have different significance.” Each Super Bowl victory, according to Brady, held its own unique meaning and represented a different chapter in his storied career.

However, Brady didn't stop there. He went on to hint at which ring might be the most special to him, connecting it to what he considers the greatest game he ever played. That game, he revealed, was the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. Recalling the epic showdown, Brady said, “I would say the greatest game I was ever part of was the one where we beat Atlanta. And I just sometimes, even the next day I remember I turned the tape on, 'cause you know as a player you don't see so much of what's going on. You just kind of see it from your little narrow perspective.”

Brady continued to reflect on the game, emphasizing how remarkable it was that the Patriots emerged victorious. “I remember going back in the times that I've watched that game ever since I go, holy sh*t, I still can't believe we won that game 'cause there were so many plays that it was one inch here, one inch there and I'm just happy we were on the right side of winning that.”

Super Bowl LI, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest games in NFL history, saw Brady and the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup that seemed destined to be a blowout. The Falcons dominated the first half, leading 21-3, with quarterback Matt Ryan boasting a perfect passer rating of 158.3. When the second half began, Ryan quickly extended the Falcons' lead to 28-3. It appeared that Atlanta was on the verge of securing a lopsided victory.

But, as history would have it, Tom Brady orchestrated one of the most stunning comebacks the sport has ever seen. The Patriots, who had struggled to find their rhythm, slowly began to chip away at the Falcons' lead.

By the fourth quarter, the momentum had shifted, and the Patriots were suddenly a legitimate threat. One of the defining moments of the game came when Julian Edelman made an extraordinary catch with just 2:28 left on the clock. He helped the Patriots tie the game at 28-28 by the end of regulation.

The game then moved into overtime, marking the first time in Super Bowl history that a game had gone beyond the regulation four quarters. The Patriots won the crucial coin toss and quickly drove down the field to the Falcons' 2-yard line.

With the championship on the line, running back James White took the handoff and dove into the end zone, sealing a 34-28 victory for New England. This dramatic win completed what many consider to be the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

For his leadership and performance in that game, Brady was named the 2017 Super Bowl MVP. He finished the game with an incredible stat line: 466 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, with a passer rating of 95.2. The victory added another ring to Brady's collection. But he also solidified his reputation as the ultimate competitor, capable of leading his team to victory against all odds.

