Tom Brady Roast: The NFL GOAT, Chris Rock, Matt Rife and more roped in for 2024’s Netflix is a Joke Fest

Netflix has recently announced a comeback of Netflix is a Joke Fest in 2024, and it's going to be massive. What's more exciting about this event is that NFL legend Tom Brady is going to be roasted LIVE in front of thousands of people, and it's going to be super fun. Check out other details below:

Tom Brady's 2024 roast in the 'Netflix is a Joke Fest'

Netflix is a Joke Fest is a festival that features more than 300 live stand-up events and special shows, all being conducted in 35+ venues, starting from May 2 to May 12. There will be different events that will take place in this 11-day fest.

One such event is going to be Tom Brady's roast. Netflix has named this roasting event G.R.O.A.T, which stands for Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. The event will be taking place at the Kia Forum indoor arena in Inglewood, Clif. And, Brady's event is going to be super special.

There will be a collective of famous friends and frenemies who will all sit down together and, turn by turn, come on the stand to roast the NFL legend. The roast is going to happen, that's revealed. But who is going to roast Tom Brady? It is still a mystery. Peyton Manning, we know you will be there.

The only participant other than Tom Brady himself that Netflix has announced is the Roadmaster General himself, Jeff Ross. Talking about the roast, the event is going to take place on May 5, starting at 4:00 PM. Along with Tom Brady, there's going to be Chris Rock table reads, even around Ali Wong, etc.

Overall, it's going to be a great event, especially the Tom Brady roast, because we don't know who's going to be holding the guns. The tickets for the events will be out starting December 15.

So, if you are a Tom Brady fan, make sure to get yourself a ticket before it's sold out.

