Tom Brady Sends Love to Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day After Netflix Roast

Tom Brady is making sure to show that the roasts were not intentional and he has a lot of respect for his exes and the mother of his kids. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has paid tribute to Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day along with the moms in his life. Here's how he celebrated the day which is all about motherhood.

Tom Brady sends love to his exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady seemingly made his exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan upset during the Netflix Roast special. However, the former New England Patriots quarterback celebrated Mother's Day on May 12, Sunday, mentioning the mother of his kids.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Brady posted a series of images including his sisters and mother with the last and second last one dedicated to his exes Gisele and Moynahan with their kids. He wrote, “Happy Mother's Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life.”

Brady further continued, "None of this would be possible without your love," ending the post with three red hearts.

Tom Brady reportedly reached out to Gisele Bundchen to apologize for the Netflix roast

It was reported earlier by US Weekly that Tom Brady has reached out to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen with whom he shares two kids Vivian and Benjamin, and apologized to her for the roast. The Brazilian model was reportedly upset and “disappointed” by the jokes made on the live show and she was not convinced with the way it portrayed her family.

After the roast aired, Bridget Moynahan, whom Brady dated three years after having a child named Jack, shared a mysterious post about loyalty. Interestingly, it was later discovered that the five-time Super Bowl MVP was completely unaware of the jokes made during the roast. Additionally, on the day the roast premiered on Netflix, Sunday, May 5, the former Patriots quarterback endured insults from numerous well-known celebrities.

Alongside several Patriots players, former coach and CEO, the show included comedians like Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser. Kim Kardashian also took shots at the comic show.



