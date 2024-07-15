Tom Brady Sends Playful Warning to CJ Stroud after Losing at Michael Rubin’s White Party: ‘We Aren’t Playing Around Anymore’

Tom Brady is well known for his competitive nature and he doesn't take his loss otherwise. After losing at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party, even after his retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion warned C.J. Stroud in a hilarious way which was nothing serious but a playful jab.

Meanwhile, the fun continued even after the match when Rubin shared a series of pictures on social media and Brady got the chance to have some fun-filled banter in the comment section.

Tom Brady sends playful warning to CJ Stroud after losing at Michael Rubin's White Party

Tom Brady took to his Instagram account to send a playful warning at Michael Rubin's post after his rare loss. The former New England Patriots star wrote, “Love U next time we play flag football, tell @cj7stroud we aren’t playing around anymore.”

Brady has always been very competitive even if it's not on the professional National Football League field. The former quarterback has always come back stronger after a loss and this sounded like Brady would be ready for some revenge.

To remind everyone, Brady once risked his life by dangling over the side of a 300-foot cliff , and why? So that he could beat his former coach Bill Belichick at golf. This is the level of his competitiveness.

Advertisement

Tom Brady suffered a loss at the star-studded beach game

Tom Brady joined a star-studded gathering on July 4th to attend a white party thrown by Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin. They got engaged in a beach football game and the Hall of Famer was leading as the captain on one side.

C.J. Stroud was the captain on the other side. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and rappers Travis Scott and Quavo were among the participants.

Meanwhile, Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul, gymnast Olivia Dunne, and former New England Patriots player and Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski were also there to watch the friendly match.

Meanwhile, talking about the result of the match, an insider exclusively told Page Six that, “Brady’s team lost 5-4 to CJ’s team.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Micah Parsons Chews Out Tom Brady for Poor Performance at Friendly 4th of July Beach Football Game