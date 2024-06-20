Tom Brady Shares His Expectations From USD 375 Million NFL Analyst Contract Deal With Fox Sports

Tom Brady will step into a new role in the upcoming season. The quarterback legend revealed his strategy for the NFL analyst role at Fox Sports. He doesn’t want to disappoint anybody after his whopping $375 Million deal.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion addressed his second career on The Herd on FS1. Brady is excited about working with Fox Sports. The NFL GOAT has been watching films of the practice games. He will begin his career in week 1 of NFL 2024.

Tom Brady is nervous about his new job

Brady told host Colin Cowherd that he looks forward to working in a usual structure. The broadcasting will give him a lot more structure like he is used to. He is nervous about the games just like he used to be as a player.

TB12 believes there is so much room for improvement. He never felt that he did things the right way. He used to ponder why the team wanted him, the worst quarterback, to play for them. Brady is certain that he’d have the same feelings at Fox Sports.

Brady said he would always feel he didn’t give the audience what they wanted after a game. He finds it challenging to figure out whether he did a good job. The 4x NFL MVP said that the game is a show. They will add their take and analysis to it.

Tom Brady is concerned about his preparation for the role. He wants to work hard to deliver to not let anyone down. “I don’t want to let the people at Fox here down and I don’t want to let the great NFL fans down either.”, Brady concluded.

Fans react to Tom Brady’s commentary debut

Tom Brady recently attended the Birmingham Stallions matchup against the San Antonio Bahamas. He was there to hand the UFL championship game MVP trophy. He stopped by the commentary booth to give a detailed analysis of the game.

Brady's army flocked to the internet with praise for the superstar. Many commented that the NFL legend sounded pretty good. Some said that he was killing it in there. It’d be interesting to see how he does once the NFL begins.

