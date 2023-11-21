Tom Brady slams ‘mediocrity in today's NFL’ during rant on The Stephen A Smith Show; says THIS

Tom Brady is an NFL legend, retired from the sport this year after playing in it for more than two decades.

However, when compared to the NFL Tom Brady used to play in versus the NFL's version of today, there's a lot of difference.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback feels that today's NFL has a lot of mediocrity.

The retired NFL legend spoke about the same thing during his recent interview on the Stephen A. Smith Show. Here's what Brady has to say about today's NFL version:

Tom Brady feels that today's version of the NFL isn't about excellence anymore

Tom Brady was recently seen on the Stephen A. Smith Show, where the retired NFL legend made some interesting statements about the league.

According to Brady, he doesn't see the excellence in the NFL that he used to experience during his time. Instead, he feels there's mediocrity all around.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past," stated the NFL Hall of Famer.

Of course, when Tom Brady said this, it got Stephen A. Smith thinking about why Brady feels so.

When Stephen A. Smith asked Brady why he feels that the NFL isn't as good as it used to be, Tom Brady gave multiple reasons, the first being coaching.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback feels that the coaching isn't as good as it used to be.

Adding to this, Brady said that he also thinks that the development of young athletes isn't as good as it was during the years Tom Brady played.

Tom Brady blames NFL rules to depreciate excellence in the sports

During the same interview with Stephen A. Smith, Tom Brady revealed that the major chunk of blame is given to the NFL rules that have dominated the league.

Brady said that "the rules have allowed a lot of bad things to get into the actual performance of the game."

As per Brady, the players who dominated the game back then, if brought in today's version of the NFL, won't be as great as they were.

The retired NFL legend explained this in reference to the retired NFL players Rodney Harrison, Ronnie Lott, and Ray Lewis.

"I look at a lot of players like Ray Lewis and Rodney Harrison and Ronnie Lott, guys that impacted the game in a certain way. Every hit they would have made would have been a penalty," the NFL Hall of Famer said, explaining further to Stephen A. Smith.

Concluding his statement, Tom Brady stated that these days, coaches are just trying to be regulated all the time.

They are always complaining about players being tackled when they should teach them how to protect themselves, Brady further stated.

The NFL legend suggested that the coaches should work on the fundamentals. And whatever Tom Brady has said is worth noting down.

Since it's coming from someone who has played the sport for more than two decades. If he sees an issue, it means there indeed is an issue.