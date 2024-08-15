Tom Brady Takes a Cheeky Dig at Joel Embiid During the 2024 Olympics in Paris Vlog

Joel Embiid’s journey at the Paris Olympics unfolded like a classic redemption story. He was marked by struggles, criticism, and, ultimately, a powerful resurgence. Throughout much of the tournament, Embiid found himself under intense scrutiny.

On the eve of Team USA’s quarterfinal matchup against Brazil, Tom Brady visited the Team USA House in Paris. His trip was part of a broader tour, but it was his interaction with Joel Embiid that stood out.

Tom Brady pokes fun at Joel Embiid at the Paris Olympics

Brady met several prominent Team USA athletes during his visit, including Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Yet, it was his brief conversation with Embiid that became the focal point of attention.

As the two sports giants shook hands, Brady leaned in for a side hug and, almost as an aside, asked Embiid a simple yet pointed question: "What you doing out here?” This moment, captured on Brady’s Paris vlog, might have seemed like a casual exchange, but it carried weight given the circumstances surrounding Embiid’s Olympic performance.

Fans relentlessly booed him every time he touched the ball. It was a hostile reception that wasn’t limited to just Parisians. Within the NBA community, voices of discontent grew louder as critics pointed out his sluggish performances and missed opportunities. It seemed that the 2023 NBA MVP was struggling to find his rhythm on one of the world’s biggest stages. However, in a pivotal quarterfinal match, Embiid’s performance took a sharp turn, and his contributions on both ends of the court began to remind everyone why he was considered one of the best in the game. His transformation, while not quite as game-changing as some of the all-time greats, like Steph Curry, still justified his MVP status.

At the time, Embiid faced a barrage of criticism, not just from the media and fans but even from within his own NBA fraternity. His on-court performance had been far from stellar, and off-court, the noise was only getting louder.

Brady’s comment, though seemingly innocent, could have been interpreted as a cheeky dig at Embiid’s underwhelming showings. Embiid’s smile during the exchange could have masked the impact of those words. However, it’s possible that this moment served as a wake-up call for the Sixers. Although Embiid has yet to reflect on the encounter publicly, what followed next was a dramatic shift in his performance on the court.

After meeting Brady, Embiid’s play saw a marked improvement. In the quarterfinals against Brazil, he delivered a strong performance, scoring 14 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and adding an assist—all in just 12 minutes of play. This was a significant improvement from his earlier performances on the pool stage. There, he struggled to make a meaningful impact. The quarterfinal game showcased Embiid’s ability to dominate the paint and control the tempo on both ends of the floor.

More into Joel Embiid’s status on the field

But Embiid didn’t stop there. His performance in the semi-finals against Serbia took his game to an even higher level. He recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, putting on a display of skill and dominance that silenced many of his critics.

More impressively, Embiid played a crucial role in limiting Serbia’s star player, Nikola Jokic, to just 17 points, effectively neutralizing one of Team USA’s biggest threats. This defensive effort, combined with his offensive contributions, demonstrated why Embiid was the reigning NBA MVP. He had not only regained his form but was now playing with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

However, the final against France proved to be a different challenge for Embiid. Faced with the towering presence of Victor Wembanyama, Embiid’s impact was more subdued. In 11 minutes of play, he managed only 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

