Tom Brady talks about ‘lying cheating heart’ in cryptic post one year since split with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady had fans having 'bombasting side eyes' when he posted an Instagram story that left them wondering, 'What's going on with Brady?' There's a speculation that it has something to do with his ex-wife. Keep reading for more details:

Tom Brady's suspicious Instagram story that might be linked to his ex

On Thursday, Tom Brady took out his Instagram to share a cryptic quote from the late legend Muhammad Ali on his Instagram story. The Instagram story had everyone raise their eyebrows, considering how the quote he shared was about a 'lying cheating heart.' This post comes a year after Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The long quote that goes with a heading says, "A Man is his Heart," below of which Tom Brady wrote, "Be proud of the man in the Glass." The meaning that this quote reflects is that a 'heart,' whether it's good or bad, is the thing that leads a man to greatness. Only a man with a loving and true heart can be great.

Tom Brady was in a 13-year-long marriage with Gisele Bündchen, with whom he parted ways in 2022. Gisele Bündchen explained in one of her interviews that she was just surviving in her marriage, and eventually, that resulted in the two growing apart. In fact, recently, Gisele Bündchen was linked with a new romance.

However, earlier this year, Gisele Bündchen stated that people are linking her with people she has no links with. Talking about Tom Brady, he is rumored to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk. It's Brady's first confirmed romance after his divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

Do you think Brady hints at something with this quote?