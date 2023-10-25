Tom Brady tells Shaquille O’Neal who he sees as his NFL successor and why doing so would be an ‘unbelievable accomplishment’

Tom Brady had a brilliant 21-year-long career in the NFL and the level of success he has, to predict there will be another Tom Brady is hard. But not for the NFL legend, of course. In a recent podcast episode with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, Brady revealed who he thinks could replicate his level of success.

Spoiler Alert: It's from the Kansas City Chiefs and it's not Travis Kelce. Keep reading to know who Tom Brady feels could be his potential successor.

Tom Brady revealed who he feels has the most chances to become as big as him in the NFL

The recently released episode of Tom Brady's famous Podcast called ' Let's Go! ' featured NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. During that episode, Shaq asked Brady who according to him has the potential of becoming 'the next Tom'. Many Tom Brady and NFL fans feel that there won't be another Tom Brady but the NFL legend feels otherwise.

Also Read: 'I watched Tom': Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes reveals his NFL inspiration

Answering Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady finally revealed that he feels the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes could be the guy. Brady's exact statement was, "I think when I’m looking at guys in pro football, quarterbacks, you know, Patrick is the one that really stands out."

Going forward in the conversation, Tom revealed why he picked Patrick. Tom Brady revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs have done a great job with Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback is doing an outstanding job ever since he was drafted.

However, the NFL legend also clarified that it's a tough road to achieving the level of success he has achieved. Brady stated that it's all about how hard one can work, especially in today's competitiveness.

Also Read: 'Dude because you are my teammate': Tom Brady revealed how he motivated new athletes in the team

But despite all the factors, if anyone comes to the same level as Tom Brady, even if it's not Patrick Mahomes, the NFL legend will have huge respect for him.

"It would be an unbelievable accomplishment for them to do that, especially in today’s day and age," the NFL legend said, concluding his statement on who will be his potential successor.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes wants to emulate Tom Brady with NFL team ownership after USD 200 mil F1 Alpine investment

Patrick Mahomes has been performing really well, especially in the 2023 season. So with the continuously improving performance of the star quarterback, there's a good chance that he could indeed be someday on the same level as Tom Brady. What do you think?