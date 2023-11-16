Tom Brady to Cleveland Browns? Is NFL comeback actually on cards for football GOAT?

The Cleveland Browns just lost their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, to a season-ending shoulder injury on Wednesday.

The team announced on their Twitter account that Watson will miss the entirety of the 2023 season due to the injury.

Despite this major setback, the Browns now have a prime opportunity to bring in a new quarterback.

Rumors are swirling that retired NFL great Tom Brady may come out of retirement to join the Browns. Browns fans are eager to see if Brady will seize this chance to lead their team.

What happened to the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback that left him out of the 2023 season?

The Cleveland Browns won against the Baltimore Ravens by 33-21 this Sunday, November 12. However, the win cost them Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson sustained a serious fracture in his throwing shoulder, more specifically in his right glenoid, during the weekend match.

According to recent updates from the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson is expected to undergo surgery for his shoulder soon.

Meanwhile, he has been placed under season-ending injury reserve, and his comeback is speculated to be around the 2024 season’s start.

Without Deshaun Watson, there’s an empty spot for a quarterback to be filled before their next match against the Steelers on November 19.

Browns fans want Tom Brady to come back from retirement and take Deshaun’s spot. But is it practically possible?

Also Read: Tom Brady offered to give C.J. Stroud one of his 7 Super Bowl rings if Ohio State beats Michigan

Browns fans want Tom Brady to join Cleveland Browns

Tom Brady went into his second retirement in early 2023. Now that Deshaun Watson is out of the Browns, fans are asking Tom Brady to join the team and take it to the next level.

“@TomBrady you need to come out of retirement and save the browns.. that would be the ultimate achievement. #GOAT𓃵 #ClevelandBrowns #afcnorth #NFL #script #tombrady,” Tweeted a brown fan.

“Hey Tom Brady. It’s Andrew Berry from the Cleveland Browns. How do you feel about coming back to win one more,” said another fan who clearly wants Tom Brady to join the Browns and take Deshaun Watson’s spot.

“@KingJames who can we bring to be QB1 for the @Browns? We need the help of one Goat to another @TomBrady Just tell him it will cement him in the Football HOF if he wins in Cleveland. Tell him it will be sweeter than the other 7 he has,” Tweeted another fan.

Advertisement

This fan directly asked LeBron James to persuade Brady to come out of retirement and uplift the Browns.

There is an extremely small chance that Tom Brady will join the Cleveland Browns. Not just the Cleveland Browns, but Brady won’t be joining the NFL as a player now for any team.

Also Read: Irina Shayk reportedly wanted to ‘be seen’ visiting Tom Brady in his NYC condo

Tom Brady cannot be a part of the Cleveland Browns, and here’s why

The reason why Tom Brady cannot join any NFL team as a quarterback is because of a contract that he signed with Fox Sports.

In 2022, during his final NFL season, Brady signed a contract worth $375 Million with Fox Sports to be an NFL commentator.

Also Read: Irina Shayk reportedly wants second chance with Tom Brady following dating strategy blunder involving Bradley Cooper

However, the reason why we haven’t seen Tom Brady in the commentating booth is because he has taken a year-long break to spend quality time with his family and himself.

The retired NFL legend will join his job with Fox Sports as of 2024.

In fact, we recently saw Tom Brady interacting with Erin Andrew and other Fox Sports colleagues at a dinner meeting this Monday.

It was one of the ways for Tom Brady to get to know his soon-to-be co-workers better as a person and professional.

Also Read: Tom Brady pictured having dinner with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews ahead of USD 375 million commentary gig

Advertisement

So, to conclude, Tom Brady’s return to the NFL as a quarterback, and that too in Cleveland Brown, is not practically possible currently.

However, if the retired NFL legend gets an acceptable offer, then things might appear a little different.