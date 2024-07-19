Tom Brady to Make NFL Comeback? Raiders Davante Adams Provides Interesting Update

Rumors about Tom Brady’s second comeback grabbed headlines for a long time. The 46-year-old buried the speculation surrounding his return by signing a whopping $375 million deal with Fox Sports. But the Raiders’ Davante Adams has rekindled the discussions about Brady’s future.

Adams recently spoke about how quarterbacks help wide receivers improve their game. Several reports linked Adams to the Jets for a possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers. Adams hasn’t denied the possibility of playing with another quarterback legend. Will he convince Tom Brady to join him at the Raiders?

Davante Adams on Tom Brady’s comeback

Adams recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. He talked about his career and his desire to bring Brady back to the NFL field. Sharpe asked Adam if he would take Brady at 47 or 48.

“Hell, yes. I don’t care. 58,” Adams admitted. He added that Brady might be getting old, but he can still throw better than half of the dudes in the league. He said it would make him the first person to play with both Rodgers and Brady.

The 7x Super Bowl champion is a minority owner of the Raiders. Adams revealed that he often speaks with Tom due to his involvement with the franchise. The Raiders’ star fancies Brady coming out of retirement and playing with him at the Raiders.

Adams has revealed in the past that Rodgers is in his ear about a reunion. But he told the 40-year-old that he is a raider until 2026. They can sit down and talk about old times, but a reunion isn’t in the picture for a while.

Will Tom Brady make an NFL comeback?

Brady will kick off his career in the commentary booth in the upcoming season. He has signed a record-breaking deal with Fox Sports for ten years. He will be the top analyst and ambassador of the media house. He replaced Greg Olsen at Fox Sports, which resulted in a significant earning loss for Olsen.

Tom doesn’t want to disappoint people at Fox Sports and the great NFL fans. Tom Brady stepped inside the commentary box during the UFL Championship game . His fans loved the glimpse of Brady in the studio. The Patriots Hall of Famer’s detailed analysis was praised all over the internet.

Brady will officially swap football for a microphone for the Browns’ clash against the Cowboys. His colleagues believe Brady has got what it takes to be a good commentator. They are confident that he has the inside stories people die for.