Former NFL star player Tom Brady is often seen sharing wholesome family moments on social media, he recently shared a hilarious update from his vacation in France with his daughter Vivian.

The 46-year-old quarterback, known for his prowess on the football field, found himself facing a different kind of challenge this time, his daughter kind of dared him to "do something cool.”

Tom Brady's wholesome pictures with daughter Vivian Brady

Brady took to social media to share the amusing interaction with his fans and followers. In a series of pictures posted on his account, the seven-time Super Bowl champion captured moments from their vacation, including what he described as "negotiating over dessert."

The highlight of the post, however, was Brady's caption, which read, "Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46 year old dad who was just told 'do something cool'."

This wholesome moment comes as Brady embraces his retirement from professional football, focusing more on family time and personal pursuits.

It looks like the quarterback's decision to step away from the game has allowed him to dedicate more time to his children, as seen by his recent vacations and social media updates.

Tom Brady shares throwback pictures with his mother Galynn Brady and daughter Vivian Brady

In addition to his vacation updates, as said before Brady also shared nostalgic family photos on his social media earlier last week.

He recently posted a throwback picture of his mother, Galynn, with daughter Vivian, captioning it with a heartfelt message: "My forever Mom and my forever baby girlllllllllieee."

The former quarterback along with it shared photos of his sons, Jack and Benjamin, showcasing his love for all three of his children.

These posts come as Brady transitions into his post-NFL career, preparing to join FOX Sports as a commentator for the upcoming season.

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen also enjoys quality time with children

While Brady vacations in France with Vivian, his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has been spotted enjoying her own adventures with their children in the last couple weeks.

Recently, Bündchen and Vivian were seen exploring the natural wonders of Lençóis Maranhenses in Brazil.

Bündchen's Instagram posts showcased their exciting activities, including relaxing on white sand dunes, swimming in lagoons, and even taking a helicopter ride for a breathtaking aerial view of the landscape.

The mother-daughter duo also enjoyed horseback riding and sand biking through the 380-acre national park.

Tom Brady's prank on Eli Manning

In other NFL news, Brady recently participated in a viral trend called Will they sign it? during an autograph session for Fanatics.

When presented with an Eli Manning jersey among his own Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys, Brady humorously wrote an explicit message on it.

The video, shared on Fanatics' Instagram page, shows Manning's equally amusing response, writing "Good Game" below Brady's message.

This playful interaction between the two quarterbacks amused NFL fans and showcased Brady's ability to poke fun at his past Super Bowl losses to Manning and the New York Giants.

