Tom Brady ‘Very Mad’ Over Losing Beach Football Game at Michael Rubin’s White Party After Damar Hamlin’s Interception

Tom Brady, Former NFL quarterback loses a friendly beach football game in the Hamptons and gets very mad. Brady might be retired from the NFL but that doesn't mean his competitive spirit has completely gone. Tom, the former player of the Patriots and Buccaneers, lost a friendly game on July 4 in Hamptons before Rubin's famous white party.

The seventh-time Super Bowl winner lost to Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud. According to Page Six, it was a little pre-white party football game. The game included famous stars, Rubin, Travis Scott, Quavo, Odell Beckham Jr., Damar Hamlin, Micah Parsons, and others.

Also read- Brian Robinson Jr’s Cryptic Video of Someone Peeing Through a Female’s Hands Takes the Internet by Storm

Brady feels mad after losing his game in the Hamptons

The former QB, Tom Brady recently attended Rubin's famous Fourth of July white party. Before the party, Bardy and the other players played beach football. Sadly Brady lost that game and got mad about it. Michael Rubin, who hosted a party, told Bleacher reporter Taylor Room that Tom got “very mad” when he lost the game.

“He was mad, very mad,” Rubin said to the reporters. He even said, “I was also mad too ’cause I thought we were going to win.” the sports merch company exec, Rubin drew out some details about the game, saying he was Brady's first pick. Report Rooks said, “And you were the franchise pick”.

Advertisement

Rubin replied in a self-effacing way, “Which was the mistake. That’s like when you draft somebody wrong. Tom drafting me with the first pick was a gigantic error.” In the game, Damar Hamlin, who was playing defensive, caught the ball thrown to Bardy, preventing it from reaching Brady's teammate. However, Bardy did get mad after losing the game but that does not mean that the QB has lost his charm.

Also read- After Aaron Rodgers Absence from Minicamp Another Jets Player Faces Unforgivable USD 50000 Fine for Being No Show

All about Tom Brady

The former player of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is known for his all-time record breaker and the NFL’s all-time passing yardage mark. The seventh-time Super Bowl winner holds for all-time record for Pro Bowl selections.

He also won one Comeback Player of the Year award, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, and seven championships. Tom threw for 89,214 and 649 touchdowns. Moreover, one thing is clear Brady's impact on the sport and beyond will be felt by his fans and generations to come.

Advertisement