NFL legend Tom Brady is making waves at the Paris Olympics, not as a competitor, but as an enthusiastic spectator.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's unexpected appearance at the gymnastics finals has taken social media by storm, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling event.

Tom Brady at the Paris Olympics 2024

Brady's Olympic adventure began on Sunday when he witnessed Novak Djokovic's gold medal victory in men's tennis singles. The Serbian star triumphed over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a match.

However, it was Brady's surprise appearance at the Bercy Arena on Monday that truly captured everyone's attention. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer had arrived to support American gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the balance beam finals.

Brady's presence at the gymnastics venue adds to the growing list of celebrities who were present at the event.

The Bercy Arena has become a hotspot for A-listers, with Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Spike Lee, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, and Jessica Chastain all making appearances.

It was seen that Brady attended the beam competition with his daughter, Vivian. The pair was spotted sitting close to the front row, eagerly watching the world-class performances unfold before them.

Brady's Olympic tour didn't stop at gymnastics. The NFL star and his daughter also made a surprise appearance at the beach volleyball venue, joining the festivities under the iconic Eiffel Tower.

They received a warm welcome from two-time Olympian and FIVB Athlete Ambassador Madelein Meppelink.

The most wholesome highlight of the day was when Meppelink and young Vivian Brady were seen playing volleyball atop the Eiffel Tower Stadium terrace.

Tom Brady and Derrick White attend the beach volleyball party in Paris

Brady wasn't the only American sports star to grace the beach volleyball arena. NBA player Derrick White of the Boston Celtics also made an appearance, cheering on Team USA's Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng in their nail-biting three-set match.

Brady's presence at the Olympics has not gone unnoticed. A brief clip posted by NBC Sports featuring the NFL legend at the gymnastics venue got around 34,000 views in just over 30 minutes, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the athlete known as TB12.

As the Paris Olympics continue, fans and fellow athletes alike will be keeping an eye out for Brady's next appearance.

Whether he's watching tennis, cheering on gymnasts, or enjoying beach volleyball, as said before the GOAT's presence adds an extra layer of excitement to an already electrifying Olympic Games.