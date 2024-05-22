Tom Brady Will Have to Wait Longer for Las Vegas Raiders’ Ownership Stakes After Fox Sports Deal; DEETS

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady had an illustrious career on the field. He played in the NFL for 23 years and won the Super Bowl record 7 times. Six of those came with the New England Patriots, where he spent 20 years of his career. Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons, leading them to the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

The 5x Super Bowl MVP and 3x NFL MVP was the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft. He is undoubtedly the greatest steal ever. Brady has the most passing touchdowns and wins as a quarterback. After hanging his boots in 2023, Brady stepped away from the limelight for a while. The Patriots Hall of Famer is set to begin his second career, which might cause problems with his future plans.

NFL Teams Oppose Brady’s Ownership Bid

Tom Brady made a bid to be the stakeholders of the Las Vegas Raiders. He has various other investments and endorsements. He owns a part of the Birmingham City FC and Las Vegas Aces. However, teams disapproved of Brady’s expansion of his sports investments.

Brady's role at Fox Sports is reported to be the major reason for denial. Teams do not want the same person to hold the stakes of a team and sit in the commentary booth. They don't want him to talk about their teams being the owner of a team himself.

Some franchises are totally against it and wouldn’t vote for it, no matter what. 24 out of 32 teams need to vote in favor if Brady wants to have ownership stakes of the Las Vegas Raiders. The possibility of Brady owning the Raiders looks bleak right now.

Tom Brady’s Fox Sports Contract

Tom Brady will be the lead analyst and ambassador for Fox Sports. He has signed a staggering $375 Million deal that will lock him with the Media house for 10 years. Brady replaced Greg Olsen at Fox Sports, but it hasn’t been taken well by Travis Kelce and some fans.