Tom Brady Wows NBA Fans by Dunking in Street Clothes at Fanatics Fest: 'Beyond Impressive'

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, still showcases impressive physical abilities at 47 years old, even after being away from football for over a year. In a recent video on his new YouTube channel, Brady hit the basketball court and took on the challenge of dunking a basketball. Despite mentioning that he hadn't dunked in years and attempting it without a warm-up while wearing tight jeans, Brady decided to give it a shot.

"Don't ask me to do it now... It's been a long time," Brady commented, reminiscing about his high school days.

However, the 6-foot-4 athlete wasn't about to back down. He grabbed the ball, sprinted towards the hoop, and successfully delivered a dunk. Although it might not have been NBA Slam Dunk Contest material, it was still a legitimate dunk.

There's some online debate about whether the hoop was set at the standard 10-foot height, but overall, fans have found the video entertaining. Here are some of their reactions.

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, has openly admired several NBA stars over the years. Brady has praised Stephen Curry, calling him "such a dominant player" and expressing that he is "a big fan" of the Warriors superstar. Brady reportedly admired Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who is considered one of his favorite NBA players.

Although Brady hasn’t explicitly stated LeBron James as a favorite, he once compared their careers, saying he would choose LeBron's career over his own if given the choice. In a hypothetical scenario, Brady selected Joel Embiid as the ideal NBA player on his football team, citing Embiid’s two-way dynamism. Despite not naming a clear favorite, Brady has shown appreciation for the greatness of various NBA superstars across different eras and teams.

Tom Brady and LeBron James share a strong bond, recently collaborating in Major League Pickleball as part of a new ownership group. Both iconic athletes have expressed mutual respect's pursuit of greatness. Brady emphasizes the importance of family, particularly his bond with his son through football, while LeBron actively supports his sons in basketball, highlighting their commitment to both sport and family. Their friendship continues to grow as they navigate their careers and personal lives.

