Tom Brady's Autographed 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost Up for Auction, Starting Bid at USD 400K

NFL legend Tom Brady's personal 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost is up for grabs, offering car enthusiasts and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive and sports history.

The luxury sedan, featuring Brady's signature, is currently listed on Sotheby's Motorsport (SOMO) platform with a starting bid of $400,000.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost, acquired directly from Brady's residence, boasts a stunning Black Diamond exterior paired with a plush Grace White interior.

With only 124 miles on the odometer, this nearly pristine vehicle combines luxury with celebrity provenance.

Under the hood, a powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V-12 engine generates an impressive 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque.

This powerplant allows the Ghost to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, which will surely deliver a smooth yet exhilarating driving experience.

What sets this Ghost apart is the bespoke Tom Brady Signature Tread Plates.

These illuminated features showcase the NFL icon's autograph, adding a personal touch that elevates the car's collector value.

The vehicle also comes with a range of luxury amenities, including lambswool foot mats, immersive seating, rear massage seats, a bespoke dashboard clock, a glass sunroof, a leather headliner and picnic tables.

The 2024 Ghost is equipped with Rolls-Royce's innovative Planar Suspension System, which adapts to road conditions for an exceptionally smooth ride.

An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system further enhance the driving experience, ensuring optimal performance in various conditions.

This auction represents a unique chance to own a vehicle with direct ties to one of the greatest athletes in history, said a spokesperson for duPont Registry Exchange, which is presenting the sale in collaboration with SOMO.

The combination of Rolls-Royce luxury and Tom Brady's personal touch makes this Ghost an extraordinary collector's item.

The online auction, which ends on Friday, August 23, has already generated significant interest among car enthusiasts and Brady fans alike.

As an added bonus, the winning bidder will also receive a jersey signed by Brady himself, further increasing the lot's appeal to collectors.

This Ghost is not the first Rolls-Royce to grace Brady's garage. The quarterback previously owned a 2015 Ghost model, showcasing his long-standing appreciation for the brand.

Brady's car collection, valued at approximately $4 million, includes other high-end vehicles such as two Aston Martins, a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport and a Ferrari.

As Brady transitions from his illustrious playing career to the broadcast booth, interest in his personal life remains high.

The NFL legend is set to make his official commentary debut during the Week 1 clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, adding another chapter to his storied career.

As the auction progresses, all eyes will be on the final hammer price for this one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Ghost.