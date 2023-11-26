Tom Brady's BOLD OPINION on Dallas Cowboys's chances of making to Super Bowl REVEALED

Tom Brady invited Denzel Washington to the recent episode of his podcast called Let’s Go. During the podcast, the two talked about a lot of things, including the Dallas Cowboys’ chances to win the Super Bowl. Here’s Brady’s take on the same.

Tom Brady doesn’t think the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl this season

In his conversation with Denzel Washington, Tom Brady asked the two-time Academy winner his take on the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl this season. Washington seemed to be out of words to answer this question; therefore, he tossed it back to the retired NFL legend.

Tom Brady had an interesting take on the same, which to some people might appear as a hard-to-digest opinion. The former Tampa Bay quarterback thinks that despite being on the winning edge all the time, there’s always a hidden force pulling the Dallas Cowboys down from winning.

“They always feel like they’re right on the brink, and, then, it just doesn’t quite get them to the top, top,” Tom Brady explained, hinting that he thinks Cowboy's chances are pretty low.

During his turn, Washington talked about individual players instead of the team. Denzel Washington expressed his admiration for Dak Prescott's leadership skills and how effective he is in defense.

“I love the kid, I love the quarterback, I love him. He’s a leader of men. He’s a man of God. He’s due … Defenses win championships,” the Academy Award winner had revealed.

The Dallas Cowboys had a fantastic Thanksgiving Day, all thanks to their impressive victory over the Washington Commanders with a score of 45-10. This win marked their third consecutive victory, extending their winning streak. With such an outstanding performance, there is a possibility of seeing the team in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996.

