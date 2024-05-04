Tom Brady’s Boston House on Sale for USD 8.9 Million as the NFL GOAT Steps Into a New Role

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady always finds a way to be in the limelight. The 7-time Super Bowl Champion, who first retired in 2022 only to come back and retire a year later, is selling his old apartment in Boston.

He is making a huge leap by shifting his field presence to something special and exciting. Before he starts exploring his off-the-field, Brady wants to consolidate his assets. This seems like an incredible opportunity for people who like to have or collect things owned by celebrities.

Brady’s Boston Condo

New England Patriots fans have been offered a one-of-a-kind opportunity by their former star, Tom Brady. They can have the luxury of living in the same house as the NFL GOAT, but they’ll have to pay a hefty amount for it.

Brady has set a $8,900,000 price for his 3-bedroom unit, which he bought in 2004. He lives in a luxurious house in Miami and is looking to sell his Back Bay condo. The house hit the market on Friday and awaits offers for the 5-time NFL MVP’s old stay.

Tom Brady’s New Career and Digital Presence

After showcasing his magic on the field for 23 years, Brady will now contribute to the NFL community as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports. He signed a USD 375 million deal, which obligated him to stay with the company for 10 years. Fans will be able to enjoy a suited Tom Brady every Sunday on Fox Sports.

Brady was seen in a Hertz commercial where he was forced to choose between his two former sides, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will also be roasted live on Netflix in The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. Kevin Hart will host the show, and a lineup consisting of Brady’s former teammates and other special guests will roast him.