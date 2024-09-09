Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Leaves Former NFL Star Disappointed; Says Should Have Tested Him Before ‘Dropping USD 300 Million’

Tom Brady's much-anticipated debut as a sports commentator on Fox Sports left much to be desired, with the former NFL star's lackluster performance drawing criticism from fans and a pointed jab from his former teammate, Antonio Brown.

On September 9, 2024, Antonio Brown not only criticized Brady's debut but also dug into past conflicts between the two during their time together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's comments sparked a frenzy of reactions, with fans expressing a range of emotions online.

It was a surprising turn of events, particularly considering the high hopes surrounding Brady's move to broadcasting . The Sunday Cowboys–Browns season opener was supposed to be a defining moment for Brady as the new face of Fox Sports.

Brown did not hesitate in lambasting Brady and tweeted, “Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him.”

However, this mockery did not go well as a fan literally pointed out that Brown’s tweet was a mere copy-paste of an earlier tweet that matched word by word to his tweet.

Brady’s commentary ultimately failed to capture the energy and passion synonymous with his on-field performances. Even a potential record-breaking 71-yard field goal attempt failed to elicit the enthusiasm expected from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady's lackluster performance was a stark contrast to the anticipation leading up to his broadcasting debut. Just days before the event, Brady expressed his excitement and anxiousness, leading many to believe that he would bring the same competitive spark to his new role. Unfortunately, that spark seemed to dwindle under the bright lights of the broadcast booth.

Antonio Brown's public criticism not only highlighted Brady's broadcasting struggles but also reopened old wounds from their time together on the Buccaneers. Brown's revelations about a 2021 contract dispute shed light on the behind-the-scenes tensions that have shaped their relationship.

The transition from on-field success to a new career in broadcasting has proven challenging for Brady. Despite his meticulous preparation, including intense study sessions observed by his former teammate Julian Edelman, his performance on air has fallen short of expectations.

With a monumental 10-year, $375 million deal at stake, Brady faces immense pressure to adapt and excel in his new role. The NFL community watches with anticipation, wondering if the legendary quarterback will overcome this latest challenge, just as he has countless times on the football field.

Additionally, the retired NFL quarterback's transition to color analyst has been met with mixed opinions, with many fans expressing concerns over his performance. Despite Brady's reputation for thorough preparation, his debut appearance alongside Erik Burkhardt left some viewers underwhelmed, as he appeared to struggle to find his footing in his new role.

Opinions on social media painted a complex picture, with some acknowledging Brady's nervousness as a rookie broadcaster and predicting improvement over time. However, others were more critical, branding his debut as one of the worst in NFL TV history.

Many pointed out his apparent lack of synchronization with his colleagues and noted his struggles with communication on air, leading to a divided response from the audience.

While Brady may have faced challenges in his broadcasting debut, some voices, such as former Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak, offered a more sympathetic view, recognizing the nerves of a rookie broadcaster and anticipating improvement in the coming weeks.

As Brady embarks on this new career path, it remains to be seen how he will evolve and adapt to his role as a broadcaster in the NFL.