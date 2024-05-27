Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Will Bring ‘Stuff We Just Die For’, Says Erin Andrews

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, the legendary player Tom Brady, is set to make his broadcasting debut in the upcoming season. In May 2022, he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox.

Erin Andrews of Fox will be collaborating with Brady on Fox's NFL broadcasts. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Charissa Thompson, where she shared her experience of meeting Brady.

What Erin Has to Say About Working with Brady

Erin shared her thoughts on working with Brady during her conversation with Jimmy Fallon. She recounted sitting down with the quarterback for lunch and expressed her high regard for him. Erin emphasized that Brady's addition to the broadcasting team would be excellent, given his extensive knowledge and insightful perspectives that would captivate the audience.

On the show, Erin said, “I’ve sat with him at lunch before and he’s been telling stories about his career,” she continued, “And it’s stuff we just die for. Love the inside information. And you are just hearing stuff that you’ve just always wanted to know.” Erin, along with Jimmy and Charissa, joked about how Brady excels at everything, and they are confident that he will also excel at broadcasting.

Tom Brady Set to Make Broadcasting Debut

The legendary quarterback announced his intention to join the broadcasting team two years ago. He will debut on September 8 when the Cleveland Browns face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Joining Erin, Kevin Burkhardt will accompany Brady on the broadcasts. On numerous occasions, he has expressed his confidence in entering broadcasting and offering a fresh perspective to the audience. Brady has also disclosed that his decision to join broadcasting hinges on his desire to stay connected to the NFL even after retirement.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Once Refused to Sign His Picture for a Fan Because His Mechanics Looked Bad in It