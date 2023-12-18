Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend Tara Reid explains why she called the NFL legend ‘cocky’

Tara Reid, the famous American Pie star, recently made headlines with her new profile on Bustle where she talked about her relationship with Tom Brady.

Her comments about Tom Brady caused quite a stir on the internet. The actor from Sharknado referred to the NFL legend as 'Cocky' and 'Serious.'

Reid faced massive backlash for her remarks about one of the NFL's greatest players. She has now spoken up to explain the true meaning behind her words 'cocky' and 'serious.' Let's hear what she had to say!

Tara Reid shared justification for what she meant when she said Tom Brady is ‘serious’ and ‘Cocky’

Tom Brady, the NFL legend, and Tara Reid, the famous American Pie star, had a rollercoaster relationship in 2002. Recently, Tara Reid shared some insights about her time with Tom Brady in an interview with Bustle. According to her, they would often meet sporadically and have an on-again, off-again dynamic.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool,” Tara Reid said, adding further to her previous statement. According to her, Tom Brady was fun and cool back in the early 2000s. But he’s different now.

“He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now,” said the famous American Pie actress. This statement by Tara Reid is what got her in trouble with Tom Brady fans. To put an end to online trolling, she finally made an official statement through her X account.

“As for cocky I meant confident. I was saying I feel like he used to be more shy that’s all didn’t mean it in a bad way, I was trying to compliment him,” Tara Reid wrote through her X account. According to Tara Reid, ‘cocky’ was referenced to him being more confident.

Concluding her statement, Tara Reid said, “But he deserves it he accomplished so much and I am so happy for him @TomBrady, I would never have anything bad to say about him.” From what Tara Reid said, she didn’t mean to say anything bad to Tom Brady.

In fact, if we look at it. The two were close friends who dated for a while before parting ways. Tara Reid clearly has huge respect for Tom Brady in her heart. Thus, now we know what she meant by ‘Cocky’ and ‘Serious’. It’s definitely not what many people interpreted.