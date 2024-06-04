Tom Brady's Ex Reveals If She Watched The Netflix Roast; DEETS

The Greatest of all Time: Tom Brady has successfully grabbed a lot of attention ever since it was aired live on Netflix where the seven-time Super Bowl champion was subject to several trolls.

The future Hall of Famer took insults on his professional as well as personal life which included his relationships and exes and the mother of his kids Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan.

Brady’s ex-wife, Bundchen, was reported to be “disappointed” with the way the show portrayed her family. Meanwhile, it seems like the Brazilian model is not the only ex-partner to have watched it.

An ex-girlfriend of the former New England Patriots icon has revealed if she watched the Netflix Roast Special or not. Let's find it out here.

Tom Brady's ex has revealed if she watched the Netflix Roast Special

That ex of Tom Brady is Tara Reid. Yes! The American Pie actress who admitted to having dated Tom Brady in the 2000s which was “nothing serious,” has revealed that she watched the Netflix Roast Special.

During Gurus Magazine launch party celebrating #30Voices30Days on Saturday, the 48-year-old actress, while talking to Page Six disclosed that she “actually did'' watch the roast. Reid not only watched it but also shared her positive feedback in favor of the retired American footballer.

Brady was criticized by many for the unfiltered jokes on the comic show hosted by Kevin Hart, apart from the success. While the five-time Super Bowl champion was dragged for his professional and personal life, his exes and the mother of his kids, Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan were also involved in the controversial jokes.

However, Ried appeared to be siding with Brady, with whom she had a short fling in the past before the former quarterback started dating Moynahan. While talking to the aforementioned source, the actress stated, “It’s a roast, so it’s hard on everybody. It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, Reid has always come up in support of Brady. She has mentioned him with “great,” “nice” and “sweet guy” during a chat with NBC Sports Boston in 2022.

The first time she mentioned the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Reid called him a “pretty good-looking guy” on the Australian radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

