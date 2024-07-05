NFL superstar Tom Brady and his ex-wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen, not together, were both seen celebrating the 4th of July via social media.

While the star QB showed his amazing football skills on the beach, the Brazilian supermodel delighted her fans via Instagram with a spectacular display of fireworks.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys a fireworks spectacle

Gisele Bündchen’s plans to spend her 4th of July were seen to be a rather more traditional way of celebration. The former Victoria’s Secret model took to social media to display with her 22.8 million followers a breathtaking display of fireworks through Instagram stories.

It was a stunning picture of the sky set ablaze with the colors of the fireworks almost as if it were a scene from a Hollywood movie. Bündchen posted it with a simple yet heartfelt message to all her followers saying, “Happy Fourth of July."

And that is how Bündchen was seen celebrating the Independence Day holiday since her highly publicized divorce from the NFL superstar back in October 2022.

Tom Brady's Beach Football fun

Tom Brady, on the other hand, was busy celebrating the Fourth of July with his mother and then was spotted at the White Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

It comes as no big surprise that the 46-year-old retired QB has not lost his touch in the game. He was seen participating in a star-studded beach game of football at Michael Rubin’s annual Hamptons White Party.

The NFL legend joined forces with the current NFL stars and music icons. Rubin’s Instagram story shows Brady tossing the ball alongside Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, Quavo, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The casual game quickly intensified, with Brady connecting on a deep pass to Scott for a touchdown.

"We've got all kinds of skill levels over here," Brady commented in the video.

Rubin captioned the Instagram post, "Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right, let's go."

This star-studded clip quickly went viral, with fans going crazy over Brady's seemingly ageless athletic prowess.

One enthusiastic fan commented, "Tom is looking like a bronze god out there," while another noted, "Having TB on your team is cheating."

Brady's participation in the beach football game comes just months after his official retirement from the NFL in February 2023, following an illustrious 23-year career that saw him win seven Super Bowl rings.

