Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were spotted enjoying a water bike excursion in Miami.

Surprisingly enough, their route took them pretty close to the lavish residence of Bündchen's ex-husband, NFL legend Tom Brady.

The 44-year-old Brazilian beauty and her jiu-jitsu instructor beau, who have been an item since June 2023, appeared surprisingly at ease as they pedaled their way through the Florida waters on their bikes.

Their chosen path, which went along Brady's lavish mansion, has led to discussion on the internet about the dynamics of this high-profile couple after their divorce.

An insider close to the situation shared, "Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim. He's enjoying his own life and dating around."

This revelation gives credibility to recent news about the high-profile ex-couple’s mature approach to co-parenting and moving forward, as Brady, Bündchen, and Valente navigate their new life ahead.

Brady was recently seen opening up about co-parenting challenges post-divorce , balancing a busy life with being a present father, and children's growing appreciation for parental sacrifices at the Fanatics Fest convention last week.

Never one to sacrifice style, even on the water, Bündchen sported a chic ensemble for the outing.

She donned a tiny black top paired with a leopard-printed skirt. Valente, for his part, opted for a camo-printed trunk and a baseball cap.

The couple's relationship hasn't been without its challenges, particularly in the wake of Brady's controversial roast earlier this summer.

"There was a cooling-off phase, but they're very much back together now," a source revealed.

"The attention and scrutiny they got from Tom Brady's roast made them take a step back, but once the dust settled they realized how much they love each other," the source adds.

The roast, which featured pointed jokes about Bündchen's post-divorce romance, reportedly struck a nerve with the private couple.

"The roast just threw them for a loop because Joaquim is so private, and he didn't like being the butt of a joke. Nor did Gisele!" the insider added.

Despite the public spectacle, Bündchen and Brady continue to prioritize their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

The former couple's commitment to co-parenting has been evident, even as they go ahead with their separate lives.

However, sources suggest that Bündchen was less than thrilled with Brady's participation in the roast.

"Tom's roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," a source claimed.

"She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children's feelings into consideration."

Despite the lingering tensions, Bündchen and Valente's recent outing painted a picture of a couple very much in happy and content with each other.

Another surprising revelation has come to light, sources close to Bündchen have hinted at potential wedding plans in the near future.

While these reports remain unconfirmed, they've sparked speculation about the supermodel's long-term intentions with Valente.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that 2025 could be a significant year for the couple.