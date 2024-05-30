Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen Hits Back at Being Called Unfaithful Following NFL Icon’s Roast

Tom Brady became the subject of a brutal roast earlier this month. The Netflix Special was released as a part of the OTT’s joke fest. A panel of Brady’s friends, former teammates, and coaches roasted the NFL GOAT.

The show started with Jokes about Brady and his career. But eventually, things went too personal. Brady’s girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen took some hits as well. Bündchen was called unfaithful after the roast. She has now responded to the criticism and blame she received in the past few weeks.

Gisele Bündchen counters unfaithful tag

People were convinced that Bündchen cheated on Brady. Gisele slammed those people on a recent podcast. She said that women get blamed when they find the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.”, Bündchen added. She believes that she is getting more heat than others owing to the couple’s popularity. Rumors suggested that Bündchen cheated on Brady with her Jiu-Jitsu trainer.

There were multiple humorous digs on Tom Brady’s roast about Bündchen. Host Kevin Hart fired his shots toward Brady and Bündchen. He joked that the Brazilian model had given Brady an ultimatum to retire. But the legendary quarterback took his chance to go 8-9. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hart landed another blow with a brutal take on Bündchen’s alleged affair. Hart said that Brady f–ked his coach to maintain his happiness. He asked the crowd, “You know who else f–ked their coach?”. He then landed the punch answering the question with Gisele who f–ked that karate man.

Tom Brady’s beach outing with kids

The New England Patriots Hall of Famer was disappointed with how the roast affected his kids. Brady took his and Gisele Bündchen’s kids on a Memorial Day weekend vacation. He shared some pictures from the trip on his Instagram handle.